Rinchem Building Chemical Warehouse in Malaysia

Article By : Rinchem

Rinchem is nearing the completion of a brand-new chemical warehouse based in Malaysia slated to be ready in the second quarter of 2023. While the company currently has two other warehouses in the Asia Pacific (Taiwan & South Korea), this will be Rinchem’s first warehouse located in Malaysia.

“As the semiconductor industry continues to experience immense growth in response to various global governmental incentives, Rinchem is uniquely positioned to support both chemical and semiconductor manufacturers’ expansions,” said Matt Jensen, Rinchem’s VP of Warehousing Operations. “Rinchem has over 45 years of experience in managing the most complex supply chains in the world – every warehouse we build is optimized for safety and efficiency in accordance with our global standards.”

The 45,000 sq. ft. dangerous goods warehouse will have a capacity to store 3100 pallet positions. Rinchem’s warehouses are custom built to support proper segregation of various hazard classes and to offer multiple temperature zones.

The Malaysia warehouse capabilities include flammable gases; non-flammable, non-toxic gasses; toxic gases; flammable liquids; flammable solids; oxidizing substances; organic peroxides; toxic substances; and corrosive substances.