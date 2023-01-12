Richtek and EPC Partner on 140W Fast Charging Solution

Article By : Richtek

Richtek has teamed up with EPC to launch a new reference design for high-efficiency, fast-charging applications.

Analog IC design company Richtek has teamed up with gallium nitride (GaN) power management technology provider Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) to launch a new reference design for fast charging applications, achieving high power density and up to 98% efficiency.

Supporting up to 140-W fast charging, the newly released reference design uses the RT6190 4-switches, buck-boost controller with integrated GaN drivers and the EPC2204 100V enhancement-mode GaN FETs. This combination shrinks the total solution size by over 20% compared to traditional solutions and achieves 98% efficiency for 20V and 12V output voltage.

The features of fast switching, high efficiency and small size make it an ideal solution for battery chargers, battery stabilizers at a fixed voltage and USB PD 3.1 fast charging (supporting 5V, 20V, 28V, and 36V). It can operate without heatsink while limiting the maximum temperature rise to under 55°C from 12V to 20V at 5A continuous current. It can be applied in various end applications, such as power banks, mobile phone chargers, car chargers, e-bikes and solar applications.

The RT6190 is a 4-switches bi-directional buck-boost controller with I2C interface, using peak current mode control. The input voltage ranges between 4V and 36V and the output voltage is programmable between 3V and 36V, supporting dynamic voltage scaling. The switching frequency reaches up to 1MHz for high power density and the device offers power saving mode for high light load efficiency. Output current, voltage and soft start can be precisely programmed, and the device is fully protected and offers OCP, UVLO, OVP, OTP, cycle by cycle current limit, and PGOOD in a tiny WQFN package, 5-by-5mm.

The EPC2204 is a 100V GaN FET with 6mΩ max R DS(on) , 5.7nC Q G , 0.8nC Q GD , 1.8nC Q GS and zero Q RR in a super small 2.5-by-1.5mm footprint and can deliver up to 29A continuous current and 125A peak current. The excellent dynamic parameters allow very small switching losses at 500kHz–1MHz switching frequency, especially in hard switching applications like buck boost converters. Higher switching frequency enable to reduce the inductor value, size, and DCR and the capacitor count for less losses and higher power density.