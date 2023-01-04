Reyax’s New LoRa Modules Feature Higher Sensitivity

Article By : Reyax Technology Co. Ltd

Reyax's new LoRa and (G)FSK transceiver modules RYLR684/RYLR689 give customers access to a more cost-effective but high-quality LoRa solution.

Reyax Technology Co. Ltd’s new LoRa and (G)FSK transceiver modules RYLR684/RYLR689 give customers access to a more cost-effective but high-quality LoRa solution.

The RYLR684/RYLR689 is based on Semtech LLCC68 chip, which is ideal for many long-range wireless applications. These modules support both LoRa and (G)FSK modulation and support all major ISM (Industrial Scientific Medical Band) frequency bands. Besides, the RYLR684 and RYLR689 separately support the frequency band of 426/433/490MHz and 868/915MHz, therefore can be widely used around the world.

Having the ultra-long range transmission distance function, the RYLR684/RYLR689 have programmable TX power level from -20dBm to 22dBm with metal cover against EMI interference, therefore has higher sensitivity and can keep great performance even when disturbed by noise from other devices. The SMT/DIP option and antenna option design model also help meet designers’ requirement with different usage scenarios.

With the target to replace the traditional FSK and ASK technology market, the RYLR684/RYLR689 are optimal solutions for applications that require long-range wireless communication and minimal current consumption. These LoRa modules can help meet the most demanding requirements and are widely used in asset tracking, utilities, agriculture, smart cities, smart buildings, industrial and other IoT applications.