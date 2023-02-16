Retrospective 2022 and 2023 Predictions

Article By : Gary Campbell

Arm's Gary Campbell looks back at some of the major trends in 2022 and provides his insights on new technologies to expect in 2023.

This has been the year of the developer. Previous years have seen Arm lay the foundation for developers through our Armv9 architecture and new solutions. In 2022, we have seen what developers can build on this technology foundation.

Against the backdrop of the silicon slowdown, developers are stepping up to deliver improved experiences across a broad range of technologies, from automotive to mobile to IoT devices, to the datacenters that take on the massive amounts of data produced by all of this connectivity.

Of course, new technology eras don’t happen overnight, but 2022 has been a tipping point because of all the standards that have coalesced to make the job of developing innovative solutions on Arm faster and more efficient. This has become especially evident in sectors like automotive as software is on the rise in all aspects of the vehicle, further emphasizing the need for standardization to help ease software complexities for developers. Initiatives like SOAFEE have made great progress in helping ease the automotive developer experience with reference implementations and enabling software reuse, for example.

For users, applications are a central part of the overall device experience. Looking at mobile as an example, real-world performance built around the application experience, rather than synthetic benchmarks, has come of age in 2022. This means a combination of efficiency and performance, and not just performance alone, to define the best possible user experience. The need for performance efficiency goes for the computing infrastructure sector as well. The rise of energy prices and importance of climate change has really shined a light on the traditional approach to delivering more compute performance in the data center, underscoring the need for performance efficiency more than ever before.

The mobile gaming landscape has also never been brighter and is an area where profound tech innovation took place in 2022. We’ve seen new flagship chipsets, smartphones and features like ray tracing for ultra-realistic and immersive mobile gaming experiences. Arm even launched a brand-new flagship GPU called Immortalis to satisfy the high demand for outstanding visual experiences.

2023 predictions

In the coming year, we will see a renewed focus on computing power, energy and thermal efficiencies. We’re already seeing this shift to power and energy savings in the infrastructure markets, particularly data centers, and expect this to continue in 2023 with increasing momentum behind performance efficiency.

The role of applications in redefining the user experience will also accelerate, with performance metrics built around the application experience as part of a wider industry push for ‘real-world performance’. The combination of efficiency and performance, not just performance alone, will define future benchmarks.

Whereas 2022 was a year of consolidation, I expect 2023 to be one of innovation. The ground was laid in previous years by providing the ecosystem with the tools to get creative and provide even more compelling experiences on current and future technologies. Mobile gaming is a great example, with ray tracing features on mobile expected to drive ultra-realistic gaming experiences.

In addition, the global demand for data to unlock autonomy, information access and human connection remains insatiable. We believe the future is software-defined – from IoT and mobile, to automotive, and the broader computing infrastructure. This evolution is underscoring the importance of the hardware and software relationship, emphasizing the growing need to enable developers to do their best work by minimizing the complexities that a software-defined future brings. This also means there is strong appetite for more processing power to take on all the software and data coming from these devices. Now more than ever, with energy costs rising and the growing focus on climate change, processing must be done efficiently—this is why the computing foundations for all of these markets will be built on Arm.

As we discovered with the impact of a global pandemic, the technology industry is vital to society’s future. Now is our time to define the future of computing, and 2023 holds much potential for this industry to continue to change the world for the better.

About the Author

Gary Campbell is the Executive Vice President, Central Engineering, at Arm.