Renesas Partners with Jariet to Strengthen Wireless Transceiver Solutions Portfolio

Article By : Renesas Electronics Corp.

Renesas' investment in Jariet will help accelerate its development of RF transceiver solutions.

Renesas Electronics Corp. is partnering with Jariet Technologies Inc., a designer of ultra-high-speed data converters, mixed-signal and radio frequency (RF) technologies, to bolster its wireless transceiver solutions portfolio. As part of the partnership, Renesas is investing $7 million into Jariet’s new round of funding.

Based in the US, Jariet is a high-growth start-up uniquely capable of leveraging deep sub-micron process nodes to deliver unprecedented performance and integration for next-generation communication networks, such as cellular, connectivity, and satellite communications (satcom). The company’s technology portfolio includes a range of ultra-high-speed analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) suitable for direct-sampling RF and microwave transceivers and mixed-signal multi-chip modules.

Jariet has a strong foundation in ultra-high-speed ADCs and DACs with sampling rates that exceed 100GSPS. This technology position is ideal for customers looking for high-bandwidth, multi-band transceiver architectures that are better served with direct-sampling converters.

“Renesas has a strong legacy addressing the evolving wireless market with our patented RF solutions across an array of applications, including massive MIMO and mmWave cellular base stations. In Jariet, we saw a natural synergy with our RF, timing and power technology product lines that will enable Renesas to accelerate development of a complete wideband RF transceiver solution,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “Gaining access to Jariet’s expansive analog and mixed-signal technology expertise will allow us to field RF front-end reference designs that meet the future requirements of 5G wireless infrastructure and high-performance satcom applications.”

“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Renesas, one of the leading global suppliers of embedded solutions,” said Charles Harper, CEO of Jariet. “This new investment enables us to leverage Renesas’ strong brand and broad customer base. Together, we will bring more compelling RF solutions to a wider range of customers in next-generation communication networks.”