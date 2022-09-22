Renesas Launches RISC-V-based Motor Control ASSP Solution

Article By : Renesas Electronics Corp.

Renesas has expanded its RISC-V embedded processing portfolio with the release of an MCU optimized for advanced motor control systems.

Renesas Electronics Corp. has expanded its RISC-V embedded processing portfolio with the release of the industry's first RISC-V MCU specifically optimized for advanced motor control systems.

The new solution enables customers to benefit from a ready-to-use, turnkey solution for motor control applications, with no development cost. Customers benefit from reduced time to market and cost reductions with the delivery of a pre-programmed ASSP that eliminates RISC-V related tools and software investment. Target applications for the new solution include home/building automation, healthcare devices, home appliances, drones and more.

Renesas has taken a leadership role in delivering RISC-V embedded processing solutions, having recently introduced the 64-bit general-purpose RZ/Five MPUs based on a 64-bit RISC-V CPU, and announcing development of RISC-V automotive solutions, as well.

“As the leading embedded processing provider, Renesas delivers the solutions our customers demand across any number of platforms,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President in Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “This RISC-V-based ASSP offers an optimum combination of low cost, quick time-to-market, and outstanding performance. It complements our current portfolio nicely, reaching out to new customers and emerging markets across the globe.”

Renesas’ new R9A02G020 motor control ASSP is based on RISC-V processing IP from Andes Technology Corp. Franklin Lin, CEO of Andes, said, “We are thrilled to have Andes’ entry-level RISC-V processor IP providing computing power in Renesas’ R9A02G020 MCU ASSP. We believe Renesas making a powerful, low-power MCU ASSP available to the market will accelerate the incorporation of RISC-V in a broad array of applications. It will also encourage software developers to produce more creative and efficient applications for RISC-V, thus speeding up adoption of this next generation paradigm.”

Renesas will deliver the new RISC-V ASSP pre-programmed with specialized application code developed by leading Independent Design Houses (IDHs) BFG Engineering and DigiPower (HK) Technology Ltd. Both BFG and DigiPower have specialized expertise in the motor control field and proven customer support capability. BFG is famous for sensor-less algorithms that allow customers to reduce motor start-up times. DigiPower has been creating cost-optimized, scalable motor drive solutions since 2008 and has designed specific solutions for control of refrigerator compressors, fans, pumps and more. Both BFG and DigiPower will work with customers to finalize designs and aid the transition to production.

SEGGER Microcontroller GmbH has also partnered in this effort. The complete SEGGER ecosystem, including Embedded Studio and J-Link, was a key element used to create and test these motor control solutions.

Key features of the R9A02G020 motor control ASSP solution include: innovative, cost-optimized 32MHz, 32-bit CPU core based on license-free RISC-V ISA; rich analog IP functionality; advanced motor control timers and two watchdog timers; small 24- and 32-pin QFN packages; high temperature support up to 125°C for harsh operating environments; and sensor-less vector control for one BLDC motor, 1/3 shunt, PFC and Hall sensor inputs.