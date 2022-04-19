Renesas Donates €1M to Support Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

Article By : Renesas Electronics Corp.

In solidarity with the people affected by the situation in Ukraine, Renesas Electronics Corp. is donating €1 million to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with the intent of supporting their humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and countries in the region.

Renesas established a Crisis Response Team at an early stage of the situation and has been in close contact with its employees in Ukraine. Renesas is committed to providing immediate support to its team and their families in Ukraine and has already extended the following means of assistance.

Advanced payroll and supplemental payments have been made to employees in Ukraine to ensure they have additional funds to meet their immediate needs. Practical and financial support is being provided to employees who wish to leave Ukraine. Aid is being delivered to employees and their families who left Ukraine. Furthermore, a communication platform has been initiated on the company's intranet where employees across the globe can volunteer their skills and support for their colleagues in Ukraine, such as accommodation and translation. A shelter has been built in the basement of Renesas' office in Lviv, for employees and their families unable to leave Ukraine.

Renesas will continue to monitor the situation closely and maintain constant communication with its team in Ukraine.The company is determined to support the people of Ukraine through united efforts of its employees and hopes for a safe return to peace as soon as possible.