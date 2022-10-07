Renesas ClockMatrix Device Provides Synchronization and Software Solution for O-RAN S-Plane Requirements

Article By : Renesas Electronics Corp.

The 8A34001 System Synchronizer is being used within the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC DFE ZCU670 Evaluation Kit and reference design for 5G Next-Gen Radio.

Renesas Electronics Corp.’s 8A34001 System Synchronizer for IEEE 1588 is being used within the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC DFE ZCU670 Evaluation Kit and reference design for 5G Next-Gen Radio (5G NR).

The 8A34001 System Synchronizer for IEEE 1588 is part of Renesas’ ClockMatrix Family of high-performance, precision timing solutions designed to simplify clock designs for high-speed applications. The 8A34001 generates ultra-low jitter; precision timing signals based on the IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE). It exceeds next-generation 5G radio requirements including synchronization and offers full ITU-T G.8273.2 T-BC/T-TSC class C and D compliance. Renesas offers open-source SYNCE4L and PCM4L, that is built on open source PTP4L, and device drivers already in a Linux kernel for the 8A34001; while competing solutions rely on proprietary software that are difficult for end-customers to integrate and customize on to their SW platforms.

How to Maximize xEV Motor Performance

Renesas Electronics Corp.’s Nachiket Hardas, Senior principal Manager of Automotive New Business Creation Division and Automotive Solution Business Unit, will be speaking at the upcoming Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022 on the company’s xEV inverter reference, a comprehensive solution that will help reduce overall development cost, expedite time to market, and achieve your own cost-effective inverter solution. Apart from Automotive Electronics, EAC 2022 will also put the spotlight on the latest developments and innovations happening in the Wireless space, Internet of Things (IoT) sector, and the Supply Chain. For more information and to register, click here.

The AMD ZCU670 is an evaluation and development platform based on Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC DFE, the latest AMD silicon for 5G NR targeting both FR1 and FR2 (mmWave) O-RAN applications.

The 8A34001 performance has been verified on the ZCU670 evaluation platform and shown to exceed the 5G system requirements. The relevant compliance reports and test results are available from Renesas upon request. The solution will be made available as part of the AMD O-RAN reference design where it is used to implement the S-plane functionality in an O-RU reference design.

“We’re delighted that AMD chose our ClockMatrix Family as the timing platform for the Zynq RFSoC DFE Kit, the industry’s premier development platform for 5G applications,” said Zaher Baidas, Vice President of the Timing Products Division at Renesas. “It’s a testament to the performance of our devices as well the ease-of-use and design support that enables customers to reduce development time and effort.”

“Our close collaboration with Renesas provides the key functionality for our O-RU reference designs,” said Brendan Farley, Corporate Vice President of Wireless Engineering at AMD. “We believe working with Renesas as an ecosystem partner to deliver verified and supported solutions will greatly reduce our mutual wireless customers’ development efforts.”