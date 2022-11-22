Renesas ASIL B PMIC Suited to Automotive Camera Applications

Article By : Renesas Electronics Corp.

Renesas' highly integrated RAA271082 automotive PMIC provides a universal power solution for automotive cameras.

Renesas Electronics Corp.’s RAA271082 automotive power management IC (PMIC) for next-gen automotive camera applications is a versatile ISO-26262 compliant multi-rail power IC with a primary high voltage synchronous buck regulator, two secondary low voltage synchronous buck regulators, and a low voltage LDO regulator.

The device offers four overvoltage and undervoltage (OV/UV) monitors, I2C communications, a configurable general-purpose I/O pin, and a dedicated reset output/fault indicator. To meet stringent ASIL B metrics, the RAA271082 includes a second independent reference for OV/UV monitors, built-in self-test at power-up, independent OV/UV monitoring, and continuous CRC error checking on internal registers and I2C communications.

The highly integrated RAA271082 provides a universal power solution for automotive cameras. It is an ideal companion for Renesas’ Automotive High-Definition Link (AHL) technology that enables car manufacturers to deliver high-definition video using low-cost cables and connectors. The new PMIC simplifies power supply design for automotive camera applications requiring functional safety compliance, modules that include surround view/satellite, rearview, driver monitor, and e-mirror. The RAA271082 supports the power requirements of almost any combination of image sensor, image signal processor (ISP) and encoder technology, while also supporting direct-from-battery as well as power-over coax supply.

In addition to imaging systems, the RAA271082’s high integration and comprehensive safety features make it an excellent solution for 16- and 32-bit automotive MCUs in a variety of applications.

“Cameras are now an indispensable feature for all new vehicles,” said Niall Lyne, Vice President of the Automotive Analog Power and Video Business Division at Renesas. “Our new PMIC delivers all the functionality our customers need in a compact form factor suitable for almost all automotive camera modules. It is an excellent companion for our AHL solution, recently named as one of the most innovative applications of computer vision technology.”

Developed on an ISO-26262 compliant process, the RAA271082 PMIC supports system safety goals reaching ASIL B; features high degree of programmability; and provides 1A output current capability per switching regulator to support the growing power demands of the latest generation of high-resolution automotive image sensors. It also supports general-purpose automotive MCUs with integrated reset generation, watchdog timer and programmable GPIO; as well as integrates multiple components and functions to reduce overall power consumption.