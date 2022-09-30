Registration – 2022 EE Tech Summits

In response to the impact of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, the organizer will implement the epidemic prevention instructions of the CDC during the event. Participants are requested to cooperate with taking their temperature and wearing masks throughout the process.

How to enter

1. Participants are required to cooperate with entering and leaving the venue to take their body temperature and wear masks throughout the process.

2. You are welcome to pre-register on the official website, and you can enter the venue with two business cards and the QR Code for registration.

3. Please dress appropriately, and do not wear sandals or slippers. Smoking and chewing betel nut are prohibited in the exhibition hall.

4. In order to maintain their trade secrets, exhibitors may refuse visitors to visit their products.

5. Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to enter

Contact us： 02-2759 1366 #222

The asterisk * means it is required. Please complete the information.