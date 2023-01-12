Realtek Demos Full Range of Semiconductor Solutions at CES 2023

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. showcased its full range of PC, communications, consumer electronics, and automotive semiconductor solutions at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Among the products on spotlight is Realtek’s intelligent automotive noise suppression technology with voice following (ALC5575), which uses a pre-enrolled voiceprint of a specific user (Speaker ID), retaining only the specific user’s voice, so that a far-end listener can readily hear the talker clearly. The technology integrates Realtek AI noise suppression, which makes it possible to remove noises from tires, wind shear, and rain, to name a few, in a moving vehicle.

Additionally, Realtek’s low-power vision sensing solution (RTS5868) can extract rich ‘human-centric’ attributes through vision sensing technology and connect to any host platform via a USB interface. Equipped with the performance-optimized AI network, it provides a complete solution in advance for customer products to develop quickly.

Next is the immersive gaming headphone, powered by the RTL8773D single-chip, low latency (20ms) solution. The device supports simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections with audio-mixing of gaming audio and Bluetooth music/phone call concurrently. Its high performance neural network algorithm perfectly removes all keystroke noises for the best gaming experience. With an integrated high performance ANC engine, the RTL8773D can reach up to 40dB noise cancellation improvement.

The RTL8720E/RTL8726E/RTL8730E Ameba E series 5th-generation IoT products support the latest technologies such as Smart Voice, Wi-Fi 6, and Matter, among others, to effectively upgrade your smart home systems. Realtek also introduces VR Air Bridge, an accessory that provides an easy streaming wireless PC-VR experience (RTL8832AU/RTL8832CU), and launches the 1st VR USB Wi-Fi 6/6E dongle for simplified air link with VR head-mounted device. It allows the user to explore their wireless VR game and enjoy the freedom of full 360° movement.

Furthermore, Realtek’s Wi-Fi 7 (RTL8952A/RTL8922A), the next major generation and evolution enhancements, will support time sensitive network applications like AR/VR, 4K and 8K video streaming, automotive, gaming and video applications. There is also Realtek Wi-Fi 6 AP router solution (RTL8198D+RTL8832CR+RTL8192XBR/RTL8198XB+RTL8832CR+RTL8192XBR) with AI QoS and AI technology to elevate online user experience and reduce Internet lag.

For consumer electronics applications, the Realtek AI super resolution fidelity recovery IC RTD2892NND can enhance the picture quality and solves the video artifact problems due to compression or transmission bandwidth limitation.

Realtek MACsec protects the cybersecurity and safety of vehicles. The RTL9010B/RTL9000C series is one of the first Automotive Ethernet PHYs equipped with MACsec in the market. This feature will provide enhanced cybersecurity protection for next generation Software-Oriented-Architecture vehicles.

“Realtek’s PC, communications, consumer electronics, and automotive solutions exhibited at 2023 CES have innovative and exclusive specifications, high performance, and high reliability. They are expected to win the customer mindshare and market share, bringing more convenience and safety to the mass,” said Yee-Wei Huang, Vice President at Realtek.