Raj Narasimhan Appointed SVP and GM of Micron’s Compute and Networking BU

Article By : Micron Technology Inc.

Raj Narasimhan will be responsible for leading Micron's largest business, driving advances in memory products focused on HPC, AI, and cloud computing.

Micron Technology Inc. has appointed Raj Narasimhan to the role of senior vice president and general manager of its Compute and Networking Business Unit. Reporting to Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer, Narasimhan will be responsible for leading Micron’s largest business, driving advances in memory products focused on high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cloud and client computing.

“Raj brings a wealth of experience to this role, having built his career at Micron focusing on quality, R&D, manufacturing and product and customer management,” said Sadana. “I look forward to his leadership in growing our compute and networking business, driving our innovative product roadmap, and building on Micron’s capabilities in areas like DDR5 and CXL.”

Narasimhan began his career at Micron in 1995 in R&D, before taking on a variety of operational roles, including as the site director of Micron’s Manassas, Virginia, fab. He also held global assignments in Singapore and Japan. Most recently, Narasimhan was Micron’s corporate vice president of Global Quality.

Narasimhan earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Utah and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Madras in India.

Narasimhan succeeds Raj Hazra, who joined Micron in June 2020. During his tenure as general manager of Micron’s Compute and Networking Business Unit, Hazra accelerated the company’s leadership in the cloud and data center space, and positioned Micron to lead the industry in DDR5 adoption. Hazra is leaving Micron to pursue a new opportunity as a CEO.