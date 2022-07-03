Rad Hard GaN Transistors from EPC Targeted at Demanding Space Applications

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

EPC's EPC7004 rad-hard GaN FET devices are suitable for space applications and other high-reliability environments.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC) has expanded its family of radiation-hardened (rad-hard) gallium nitride (GaN) devices for power conversion solutions with the release of the EPC7004 FET, a 100V, 7mΩ, 160A Pulsed device that comes in a small 6.56mm2 footprint.

The EPC7004 has a total dose radiation rating greater than 1Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85MeV/(mg/cm2). The EPC7004, along with the rest of the Rad Hard family, EPC7014, EPC7007, EPC7019, EPC7018, are offered in a chip-scale package, the same as the commercial eGaN FET and IC family. Packaged versions will be available from EPC Space.

With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and very low on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. GaN devices also support higher total radiation levels and SEE LET levels than silicon solutions.

The EPC7004 joins a family of rad hard products than range from 40 V to 200 V offering significant electrical and radiation performance benefits for applications including DC-DC power, motor drives, lidar, deep probes, and ion thrusters for space applications, satellites, and avionics.

“The 100 V EPC7018 and EPC7004 offer designers different size/power tradeoffs with ultra-low on-resistance enabling a new generation of power conversion and motor drives in space operating at higher frequencies, higher efficiencies, and greater power densities than ever achievable before”, said Alex Lidow, CEO, and co-founder of EPC.

The EPC7004 is available for engineering sampling and will be fully qualified for volume shipments in December 2022.