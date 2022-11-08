QuickLogic Taps MA Technology to Distribute eFPGA Technology in Taiwan

Article By : QuickLogic Corp.

QuickLogic is partnering with MA Technology to make its eFPGA IP available in Taiwan.

QuickLogic Corp. has signed an agreement with MA Technology to make its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP available in Taiwan. The distribution agreement enables MA Technology to expand its many IP offerings with the addition of eFPGA IP, giving SoC developers an unprecedented level of post-production design flexibility.

MA Technology is a premier provider of a broad range of IP in Taiwan. Their offerings include IP from companies such as eTopus and Mobiveil that are complementary to the eFPGA IP provided by QuickLogic. The company’s targeted applications are storage, communications, networking, green energy, consumer electronics, and industrial computers, all of which are applications that can be well-served with eFPGA technology.

Adding eFPGA blocks to SoCs, along with the other IP offered by MA Technology, enables SoC design teams to make post-manufacturing changes to their devices. Having this level of flexibility gives them the ability to address new competitive threats, add new features as markets evolve, incorporate rapidly changing design standards, and serve market and product adjacencies, all without having to spend the time and money needed to create a new device.

QuickLogic’s eFPGA IP technology is available now, enabling MA Technology’s customer base to target eFPGA IP quickly and easily to nearly any foundry and process node for fast and efficient SoC integration.