QuickLogic Adds GlobalFoundries 22FDX Process to List of Australis IP Generator-Based eFPGA IP

Article By : QuickLogic Corp.

QuickLogic has announced the availability of its first customer-defined eFPGA block targeting the GlobalFoundries 22FDX process, generated via its Australis IP Generator tool.

QuickLogic Corp. has announced the availability of its first customer-defined eFPGA block targeting the GlobalFoundries 22FDX process, generated via the company’s Australis IP Generator tool. By leveraging a completely standard cell design approach, customized eFPGA IP generation can be completed in weeks to a few months, substantially faster than alternative eFPGA vendors.

Not only can the Australis tool produce eFPGA IP for different processes from different foundries, but the IP can also be easily and quickly customized in the future. This means that QuickLogic can deliver IP that is targeted for the customer’s workload requirements as their application evolves. After the embedded FPGA block has been produced, it is supported by both QuickLogic’s own Aurora FPGA User Tools as well as 100% open-source alternatives.

Several entities across several industry verticals, including IoT, industrial, consumer, and aerospace/defense, have now been able to take advantage of the many benefits inherent in embedding QuickLogic’s eFPGA technology. These include enabling a single SoC to service multiple applications, each with slightly different requirements. They can also modify features or add new features to address competitive challenges or adapt to rapidly evolving standards. By adding flexibility to their SoC design, developers can dramatically extend the useful life of the SoC and amortize high development costs over a much longer period of time.

“Australis has enabled us to change the game in terms of generating and delivering compelling eFPGA IP for the foundry and process combination our customers need, in substantially less time,” said Mao Wang, QuickLogic’s senior director of product management. “It is working exactly as expected, and now we support the very popular 22nm node on three of the world’s most popular fab processes. We look forward to supporting many more eFPGA cores, customers, and processes in the near future as more and more SoC developers come to realize how quick and easy it is to add eFPGA IP to their devices.”