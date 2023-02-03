Quest Global and NVIDIA to Develop Digital Twin Solutions for Manufacturing Industry

Article By : Quest Global

Quest Global is developing solutions based on the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform, to deliver the best 3D visualization, simulation, design collaboration, and digital twin solutions for the manufacturing and automotive industries.

Through this association, Quest Global aims to facilitate the transformation of the traditional manufacturing processes and facilities by enabling manufacturers to augment their physical production environments with large-scale, AI and IoT-enabled, digital twin counterparts. These digital twins will enable manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse processes, reduce waste, and unlock operational efficiencies.

“As organizations work towards enabling their manufacturing operations with predictive analysis, operational efficiencies, and innovative automation, live digital twins of factory solutions play a vital role in achieving that. We are proud to work with NVIDIA to set up an Omniverse center of excellence, with trained engineers and NVIDIA-specific labs and infrastructure. This association is a testament to our commitment towards helping our customers pursue the next frontier of innovation and solve the world’s hardest engineering problems,” said Dushyant Reddy, Global Business Head for Hi-Tech, Quest Global.

NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end 3D simulation platform that helps organizations develop and operate physically accurate, perfectly synchronized and AI-enabled digital twins. Building the factories of the future requires uniting disparate datasets from many 3D digital content creation (DCC) and simulation applications in full fidelity, a capability uniquely enabled by Omniverse Enterprise, then connecting to scalable AI platforms such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim for robotics simulation and Metropolis for vision AI applications.

“The industrial metaverse requires innovative simulation and AI capabilities to tackle today’s critical manufacturing and automotive challenges,” said Brian Harrison, Senior Director of Product Management for Omniverse Digital Twins at NVIDIA. “The collaboration between Quest Global and NVIDIA delivers workflow solutions and enhancements that take manufacturing and design collaboration to the next level.”

Quest Global — a long-standing Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network – is uniquely positioned to leverage its 3D simulation, engineering, and AI capabilities to help manufacturers quickly develop and harness digital twins of their production environments. The company plans to utilize the capabilities of Omniverse for its customers across industry sectors for product design, optimization and operation of factories of the future, simulation and training of robotics, synthetic data generation for AI training and much more.