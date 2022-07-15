Quantinuum Expands Collaboration with JSR to Explore Quantum Computing for Chip Research

Article By : Quantinuum

Quantinuum is collaborating with materials technology leader JSR Corp. of Japan to explore the application of quantum computing methods in semiconductor research.

The collaboration brings together JSR’s world-leading materials scientists with quantum computing experts at Quantinuum in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The joint team will use the state-of-the-art InQuanto software platform to explore methods using quantum computers to model semiconducting materials, such as metal complexes and transition metal oxides.

“We are delighted to have formed this new collaboration with Quantinuum, which builds on our previous work together. The Quantinuum team continues to lead the field in quantum computing hardware and software, complementing our scientists’ deep expertise in materials innovation. Our aspiration is to develop materials that can enrich society and the environment. Quantinuum’s software platform InQuanto is already helping our team to gain a greater understanding of how quantum computing may help us accelerate our path towards that ambitious goal,” said Rei Sakuma, Principal Researcher of the Materials Informatics Initiative of JSR.

One focus of the collaboration will be developing quantum algorithms and methods based on dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT). This approach could provide a more accurate understanding of the electronic properties of complex organic and inorganic materials in the real world, such as optical absorption and conductivity, which could pave the way for future progress in the silicon-based information age.

Quantinuum and JSR will use InQuanto to explore new methods to model these complex molecular systems and defect subsystems. The new methods discovered will be incorporated into InQuanto, and will become available for the use of other scientists and researchers using the software platform.

Quantinuum CEO Ilyas Khan said, “The work we do with JSR is at the absolute cutting edge of materials science using quantum computers, and we are thrilled to continue our relationship. This work will further develop InQuanto’s functionality, making sure that new developments will become available to other users in the future. This is the value of such a collaboration: JSR’s scientists know materials science, we know quantum computing, and the scientific community benefits.”

InQuanto was recently launched as a standalone platform and brings together the latest algorithms, methods, and noise mitigation techniques used by molecular and materials scientists and researchers on quantum computers and emulators. It will give JSR’s scientists and researchers a greater understanding of the capabilities of quantum computers in their path towards quantum advantage in computational chemistry.

Quantinuum has active collaborations with industrial partners across automotive, chemicals, pharmaceutical and energy. InQuanto is enabled by Quantinuum’s TKET toolkit, making it simple for researchers to re-target algorithms from one device or simulator to another.