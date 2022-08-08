Quanergy Launches 2D 360° PoE LiDAR Sensor

Article By : Quanergy Systems Inc.

Quanergy's M1 Edge PoE LiDAR sensor provides higher detection accuracy at a lower price than competing LiDAR solutions.

Building on its M1 Edge solution, Quanergy Systems Inc. has launched the M1 Edge PoE LiDAR sensor, which provides higher detection accuracy at a lower price than competing LiDAR solutions.

The new IoT sensor expands Quanergy’s presence in the security Perimeter Intrusion Detection (PID) market and increases the number of industrial use cases that LiDAR can address.

Quanergy’s M1 Edge LiDAR sensors enable smart awareness for applications that require simple object detection and alerting capabilities. It is ideal for any environment where threats can come from small objects or in hard-to-reach places. Use cases include monitoring rooftops and indoor spaces for potential intruders; increasing data rack and cabinet security at data centers by detecting unauthorized access; creating a virtual fence around perimeter lines for commercial security applications to detect anomalous behavior and potentially dangerous objects being thrown over the fence; protection of critical infrastructure such as data centers, transportation hubs, oil and gas facilities, transformer substations and telecommunication facilities; and detecting objects dropped by drones near prisons or other high security infrastructure facilities, to name a few.

The M1 Edge PoE’s angular resolution allows it to detect objects as small as a ball or even a pen, with a high degree of accuracy up to tens of meters away from the sensor. When coupled with Quanergy’s MQ-8 and Qortex DTC products, it provides the most complete LiDAR-based security solution in the industry.

This new solution also expands Quanergy’s industrial use cases. The M1 Edge PoE can automate time-consuming and error-prone bin-picking applications and reduce accidents in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). It allows for Power over Ethernet (PoE), simplified wiring for a lower installation cost, up to 16 evaluation fields and a higher number (up to 128) of configurable detection zones per evaluation field. It also integrates with QORTEX Aware perception software, enabling customers to create detection zones to monitor and flag any anomalies back to the main system.

“We’re enabling smarter awareness for applications requiring simple object detection and alerting capabilities. The new M1 Edge PoE features provide increased coverage and more flexibility – and enable us to deliver new security solutions such as security zone detection for perimeter protection, fence line detection, and rooftop surveillance applications,” said Gerald Becker, vice president of market development and alliances, Quanergy.

Tony Rigoni, director of industrial markets at Quanergy, said, “By increasing the number of detection zones per field from three to 128, we can enable many more applications – many of which were previously unsolvable. The M1 Edge PoE is easy and quick to set up, enabling customers to rapidly collect and make use of LiDAR data.”