Pushing the Limits of 5G

Article By : Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is working with partners and customers to provide end-to-end solutions to address upcoming challenges in the development of 5G.

5G New Radio (5G NR) network rollouts are in full swing globally, with standardization advancing and the evolution of the global standard to address new market verticals such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In fact, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets, the global 5G IIoT market size is expected to grow to $15.7 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79% from 2020 to 2026.

The market analyst attributes this growth to the surging data traffic due to increasing number of IoT devices across manufacturing industries, increasing demand for high reliability and low latency networks in manufacturing industries, growth in number of machine-to-machine (M2M) connections across manufacturing industries, and the rising need for preventive maintenance for critical equipment.

While the optimization of networks and early 5G devices is an ongoing process, key technology advances are happening at breakneck speed, driving the industry toward 5G advanced and beyond.

At the upcoming Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022, which will be held virtually from October 18–20, Rohde & Schwarz will provide a presentation on some of the 5G NR features like UE power saving, positioning, RedCap, and NTN from Rel. 16 and beyond, and explore the details which fuels the next-generation 5G devices.

Rohde & Schwarz is working with partners and customers to provide end-to-end solutions to address upcoming challenges in the development of 5G.