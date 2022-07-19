Powering the EV Revolution

Article By : Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio

Vehicle electrification is a critical component of the strategy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation.

Among the man-made contributors to greenhouse gases, energy generation is the most important. Each source of CO 2 emissions is the result of unique processes and technologies that cannot be addressed collectively.

Transportation is responsible for roughly 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, with road transportation accounting for three-quarters of that total. Vehicle electrification is a critical component of the strategy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation. Credit Suisse estimates that 63 million new electric vehicles will be sold globally by the start of the next decade; of those, 29 million will be all-electric. At the same time, growing power demand will put further strain on electrical infrastructure, according to industry observers.

In the case of EVs, electrical infrastructure means charging stations. Public charging stations are becoming more commonly available, but their buildout has not kept pace with the rising supply of EVs. Along with the cost of the vehicles, range anxiety — the fear that an EV won’t have enough power between charges to get to the intended destination, stranding the car and its occupants — is a major concern among potential EV buyers.

The time to charge is an associated concern. Most of the charging stations available today use AC power, but the recent arrival of DC-based chargers is giving customers new options, enabling not only quick but also bidirectional charging.

Technological advances are reducing the cost of EVs but above all are enabling the greater range efficiency demanded by many consumers. Higher-power–density batteries, more efficient electric motors, and new wide-bandgap semiconductor solutions for the entire powertrain are combining to make EVs more accessible to a broader segment of drivers.

Rapid EV market growth is driving huge demand spikes for electric motors across several global regions and vehicle categories. A key emerging motor technology is axial flux. In an axial-flux motor, the magnetic flux is parallel to the axis of rotation, as opposed to the perpendicular flux direction in radial-flux machines.

Gallium nitride and silicon carbide solutions are well-suited for the AC/DC on-board chargers and high-voltage to low-voltage (HV-to-LV) DC/DC converters used in EVs and hybrid vehicles. By 2025, one of every 10 vehicles sold worldwide is projected to be a 48-V mild hybrid. Use of a 48-V system in mild hybrids can boost fuel efficiency, deliver 4× the power without increasing engine size, and contribute to reducing emissions without increasing system costs.

According to Exawatt, sales of passenger EVs with SiC-based MOSFETs will overtake sales of EVs with Si IGBTs by 2024. As the SiC market share for inverters grows, the industry is removing the last impediments to broad commercialization, such as SiC’s traditionally higher cost compared with conventional Si. Ensuring sufficient supply of SiC wafers remains a pressing concern for the industry. Leading substrate players have made substantial investments in crystal growth to meet rising SiC demand, while almost all leading device makers have purchased internal wafering technology or ramped up existing wafering capabilities.

Not only should longer-range EVs be the standard, but batteries need to be more economical and faster to charge if every car on the road is to be electric. Some companies are developing new materials for component cooling and battery chemistry to enable the highest possible efficiency at the lowest operating temperatures. Increasing the quantity of silicon in EV batteries is one manufacturing approach that has gained attention. The use of batteries in EVs has prompted a new generation of electric-charge–monitoring devices to be developed.

Ensuring that the move to EVs is truly a green transition and not mere “greenwashing” requires decarbonization of the entire energy infrastructure. The procedure for doing so will vary by nation based on a variety of factors, foremost among them the amount of renewable energy consumed by a country as a percentage of its total energy consumption.

This article was originally published on EE Times Europe.

Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio holds a Ph.D. in Physics and is a telecommunication engineer and journalist. He has worked on various international projects in the field of gravitational wave research. He collaborates with research institutions to design data acquisition and control systems for space applications. He is the author of several books published by Springer, as well as numerous scientific and technical publications on electronics design.