Power-System Engineers Take a Well-Deserved Bow

Article By : Bill Schweber

Power-related engineering in the high-kilowatt range used to be the "poor cousin" of electrical engineering. No more.

As with engineering in general, electrical/electronic engineering has always had its specialties. We have our processors, software (depending on your perspective), analog and logic circuitry, RF, and active and passive components, to cite just a few of the many disciplines into which EEs can focus their education and efforts.

Up until about two decades ago, all these specialties were held in somewhat comparable esteem—with two exceptions. One was the RF engineers who worked “over there, in a corner” as they merged Maxwell’s equations with their unique, esoteric design “magic” to create impressive wireless devices, despite the challenges and apparent weirdness of much of what they were doing. Other EEs may not have fully understood what they were doing but nonetheless had a great deal of respect for it.

The other exception was those doing higher-power systems running several hundred volts and amps and higher. For reasons I never understood, after electronics entered the picture—characterized first by tubes and then by solid-state devices and ICs—power-engineering students and practitioners were considered by many other EEs to be those who couldn’t “make it” with the hotter, glamorous areas like processors and software. It had an undeserved reputation as the place for EEs who could only be in the dull, plodding area of power rather than the trendier, more visible ones, even though it was the dominant discipline in the early years of electricity (see Figure 1).

Demonstrating the diminished stature of power engineering, parents would boast that their child was “studying computers” but would not say the same for “electricity and power.” Somewhat ironically, EEs who specialized in the extreme ends of power engineering such as Tesla coils at thousands of volts were often regarded as eccentric geniuses.

The status and recognition of the power-system designer has certainly improved dramatically in recent decades, and with good reasons. With the push for electric vehicles of various types, renewable energy (solar, wind, and others), and energy efficiency in general, there’s been a long-delayed recognition that the engineers who understand the issues and who design these systems are doing sophisticated and difficult work.

There’s no question that power-system engineering does not move or shift as fast as some other EE areas—it’s part of the nature of its technology and the very legitimate caution of the users. When you are talking about these levels of power, mistakes of any type are a very serious matter with respect to safety, cost, repair, and lost time.

All of this made me wonder: Where are today’s engineers coming from? Being a designer of such systems requires academic studies; hands-on practice; deep understanding of the physics; insight into appropriate components; respect for “mundane” issues, such as contacts, connectors, and wiring; regulatory mandates; technical standards; and more. While some of this know-how is undoubtedly learned on the job, much of it simply can’t be.

I decided to look for basic information, such as where this subject is being taught, how many or what percentage of EE students and employed EEs are now focused on power-system design, and similar. I’ll skip right to the end the story: I was very unsuccessful.

Yes, there are a few schools with strong programs, but just a few. Several years ago, I asked a department chairperson why his school only had a token power program, and he was blunt in his answer. He said that due to the voltages and currents, it was costly to set up and maintain such a lab’s physical arrangement and its instrumentation, it required a lot of space, it needed special wiring with a substantial AC line as well as batteries for energy storage, there were inherent safety issues, and it just didn’t have the glamour to attract outside donors.

I tried to get some meaningful numbers from various educational, government, and professional sources. Unfortunately, these sources use different terminology for similar roles as well as similar terminology for different roles; further, some lumped “computer science” in with “electrical engineering,” while others did not.

I did learn that by one assessment, colleges in the United States awarded about 31,000 undergraduate EE degrees in 2017–2018 (Reference 3) but with a combined electrical plus electronic enrollment of about 78,000 (Figure 2, Reference 5)—a disparity that puts all the numbers in serious doubt.

Adding to the confusion, “computer science” and “electrical/computer engineering” are called out by this source as additional disciplines, as is biomedical engineering. In short, there is no easy, unambiguous way to parse all these disciplines.

The breakout of power engineering in job roles was similarly confusing. For example, in one assessment, “power engineer” is a broad title, covering designing or installing such a system, or a maintenance engineer in a large facility. In others, the definition of electrical and electronic engineers seems to have major gaps (Figure 3, Reference 9).

There were also the usual articles worrying about the shortage of power engineers, but such worries are eternal and ubiquitous across all engineering disciplines and are even true—except when they are not.

In the end, I simply gave up on the investigation. I didn’t have the time, expertise, or personal resources to do the research into a question that may not even be answerable or would require very deep digging, making judgments as to what constitutes a power-system design-related course, program, or job.

What’s been your experience as either a power-system designer or as someone who has worked with one? Where did you (or they) learn about the unforgiving world of designs and products with hundreds of volts and amps and all the unique issues they bring in both concept and implementation? Are there any specific programs you would recommend?

RELATED CONTENT

New Cars Make Tapping Battery Power Tough

Meaningless Metrics Confuse Power-Saving Issues

An Interesting Low-Inductance Power Bus, and Its Slightly Strange Patent

Uninterruptible Power System Modes: Simple Question, But A Complex Answer

Use Your Car as a Vehicle-to-Home Power Plant?

Floating Deep-Water Wind Farms: Size, Power, Challenges

REFERENCES

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Bill Schweber is an electronics engineer who has written three textbooks on electronic communications systems, as well as hundreds of technical articles, opinion columns, and product features. In past roles, he worked as a technical website manager for multiple EE Times sites and as both Executive Editor and Analog Editor at EDN. At Analog Devices, he was in marketing communications; as a result, he has been on both sides of the technical PR function, presenting company products, stories, and messages to the media and also as the recipient of these. Prior to the marcom role at Analog, Bill was Associate Editor of its respected technical journal, and also worked in its product marketing and applications engineering groups. Before those roles, he was at Instron Corp., doing hands-on analog- and power-circuit design and systems integration for materials-testing machine controls. He has a BSEE from Columbia University and an MSEE from the University of Massachusetts, is a Registered Professional Engineer, and holds an Advanced Class amateur radio license. He has also planned, written, and presented online courses on a variety of engineering topics, including MOSFET basics, ADC selection, and driving LEDs.