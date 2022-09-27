Power Management: Facilitating the Energy Journey

Article By : Sonu Daryanani

At the Green Engineering Summit, Texas Instruments discussed today's energy requirements and efforts to meet them in a more efficient and reliable way.

The EE Times Green Engineering Summit, held Sept. 13–15, housed a discussion of ideas and approaches for achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions. The Summit included a variety of topics, including sustainable electronics, efficient power generation and distribution, energy storage, the digitization of agriculture to make it more efficient, alternative renewable energy sources, and environmental monitoring and modeling.

In this article, we will cover Texas Instruments’ (TI’s) talk on energy requirements and efforts to meet them in a more efficient and reliable way. The talk, titled “Power Management: Advancing the Journey of Energy,” was presented by Kannan Soundarapandian, vice president and general manager of the High Voltage Power Products Business Unit at TI. Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, editor-in-chief of Power Electronics News and EEWeb, moderated the session.

The talk started with identifying the energy problem that needs to be solved; namely, that the world is consuming more energy and predictions are that this will continue to grow rapidly in the coming decades. Power generation will always lag behind the demand for it. Soundarapandian specifically talked about data center power supply units (PSUs). Figure 1 shows the energy consumption forecast through this decade for networks, production of information and communication technology, consumer devices, and data centers.

Figure 1: Energy consumption forecast for data centers, consumer devices, production of information and communication technology, and networks. (Source: AKCP)

The forecast shows an acceleration in the energy demand for data centers and networks. As the world moves to a more digital, globally connected economy, data centers play a crucial rule in maintaining this flow of increased data. Hence, PSUs play a big part in overall energy consumption.

Some of the key trends and opportunities in server and data center PSUs are:

Higher power density : Typical PSU power ratings are increasing from 500 W to the 3- to 6-kW range. In effect, this means a density change from about 40 W/ in. 3 to 90 W/in. 3 .

: Typical PSU power ratings are increasing from 500 W to the 3- to 6-kW range. In effect, this means a density change from about 40 W/ in. to 90 W/in. . Efficiency improvements : PSU efficiencies have been improving from the range of 91% to 93% to 96% to 97.5%. 80 Plus Titanium efficiency guidelines requiring >90% efficiency across all load conditions is the goal.

: PSU efficiencies have been improving from the range of 91% to 93% to 96% to 97.5%. 80 Plus Titanium efficiency guidelines requiring >90% efficiency across all load conditions is the goal. Cost reductions : Greater affordability of more efficient PSUs is key to its widespread usage.

: Greater affordability of more efficient PSUs is key to its widespread usage. Sophisticated interface protocols: This is essential for greater speed and security. CAN Bus interfaces are an example of this.

Soundarapandian also listed the various approaches taken by TI to make PSUs more efficient and sustainable to meet the growing energy demand:

1) Topology improvements: More efficient architectures enable higher efficiency and power density. An example is shown in Figure 2, where a 1% improvement in efficiency can be achieved by moving from the standard bridge-boost PFC rectifier to a bridgeless totem-pole PFC rectifier, reducing the number of diodes and with the more efficient switch. Additionally, totem-pole PFCs are capable of soft switching at higher frequencies, which can give power-density improvements by reducing magnetic component sizes.

Figure 2: An example of topology changes for improved efficiency in PSUs

2) Improved hardware: Gallium nitride (GaN) devices such as high-electron–mobility transistors (HEMTs) provide a number of advantages over legacy silicon solutions. The wider bandgap, higher electron mobility, and lower parasitics allow for much faster switching slew rates. TI’s GaN HEMTs with integrated drivers can reach switching speeds of 150 V/ns with minimal ringing in a low-inductance package. This leads to lower switching loss. The HEMTs can also switch at frequencies over 500 kHz, which allows designers to use up to 60% smaller magnetics and hence lower system cost. A smaller footprint on these components can allow for more room to cool the devices. The reliability of these integrated GaN HEMTs is an area of focus at TI. Over 40 million hours of reliability data has been recorded to date, and parts have been subjected to tests beyond the standard JEDEC specifications used on silicon devices. This includes the analysis and understanding of the various failure mechanisms so that PSUs can continue to operate efficiently for a long time, which provides additional lifetime cost savings and reduces electronic waste. Cost advantages of the GaN-on-silicon die manufacturing adopted by TI are an important part of its overall benefit. This is one example where GaN has advantages over the higher cost of silicon carbide (SiC) in the PSU application space.

3) Enhanced firmware: With the faster switching frequencies that GaN offers, it is important for the control circuitry to respond fast with time-critical real-time sensing and control for faster control-loop execution. TI’s C2000 real-time–control MCUs offer this precision control with software and peripheral scalability; for example, when moving from a 500-W to a 3-kW PSU.

During the Q&A, Di Paolo Emilio asked Soundarapandian about the macro power generation/distribution environment around the PSUs and what needs to be done to improve efficiency. Soundarapandian replied that this needs to be a multi-dimensional solution.

On energy generation, the world is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels, and as the world switches to renewable forms of energy production, such as solar, wind, and geothermal, infrastructure improvements need to take place. This includes energy storage systems, micro-grid systems for generation/distribution at a localized level, and an emphasis on loss reduction at all stages.

Loss reductions are a key enabler for cost reductions. An example of this is that as PSUs move toward higher and higher power levels beyond 1 kW, the system bus voltage would probably need to increase from the prevalent 12 V to higher voltages, such as 48 V. This would be essential in reducing IR losses in the copper wiring. Thermal management is also essential, and the improved figure of merit that GaN offers versus silicon allows for greater cooling options from the size savings in magnetics.

This article was originally published on EE Times Europe.

Sonu Daryanani is a contributing writer to AspenCore.