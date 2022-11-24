Please Do Not Disturb

The biggest known EMC incident could have caused a global disaster, but it passed without serious consequences because the electrical devices that could have been affected simply didn’t exist. The response of the telegraph systems at the time, however, was a warning of the power of electromagnetic phenomena when high field strengths are involved.

Telegraph poles spewed sparks, shocked telegraph operators jerked clear of their equipment, ticker tapes caught fire, and strange messages were issued that nobody had sent. Auroras, normally only visible at high latitudes, could be seen as far as the equatorial region. Experts are convinced that a solar magnetic storm today as strong as that in 1859 would have a catastrophic impact on our high-tech infrastructure.

Statistically such a storm can be expected only around every 500 years. As opposed to protecting against nature, the protection of electrical devices against interference from other equipment has been common practice for a long time. In light of our ubiquitous wireless networking, it will be even more important in the future.

An issue becomes audible

Before radio propagation was discovered around 1900 and quickly exploited for communications, there was no sensory system that could make the lower frequency range of the electromagnetic spectrum humanly perceptible. As a result, for a long time, people had no idea of the amount of electrosmog being generated by electrical devices, especially motors, and it didn’t bother anyone for several decades.

Only with the advent of radio broadcasting in the 1920s and the continuous “monitoring” of part of the radio frequency band (at first only a small part) did the issue become apparent. Strong noise disturbed the already modest listening pleasure and clearly showed that there was just one electromagnetic spectrum for everyone, and that it needed to be handled carefully.

Electromagnetic waves do not respect national boundaries