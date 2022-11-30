Philippine Tablet Market Weakens as Hybrid Learning Subsides

Article By : IDC Philippines

The Philippine tablet market declined by 47.8% QoQ and 42.4% YoY as more schools, both public and private, returned to physical classes.

The Philippines tablet market declined by 11.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the third quarter (3Q 2022), and was almost flat compared to last year, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“The education segment has been the driver for the tablet market’s growth since blended learning was implemented among schools in the Philippines. But it declined by 47.8% QoQ and 42.4% year-on-year (YoY) as more schools, both public and private, returned to physical classes as part of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) expansion of face to face classes,” said Angela Medez, Senior Market Analyst at IDC Philippines.

Samsung took back the top spot with a 43.5% market share by more than doubling its shipments compared to the previous quarter and growing 37.7% YoY. This was driven by its top selling Galaxy Tab A7 Lite model that accounted for almost 80% of its shipments.

“With the DepEd’s mandatory in-person classes for public schools beginning in November as well as global headwinds hurting consumers, we anticipate the tablet market to decline in 2023. Even though more Chinese vendors have turned up in the tablet space and sparked competition, we don’t expect them to offset the slowdown of the overall tablet market,” added Medez.