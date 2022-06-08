Philippine Tablet Market Up 34% YoY in 1Q22

Article By : IDC

The Philippine tablet market grew by 34.3% YoY in 1Q22 as smartphone vendors expanded their product portfolios.

The Philippine tablet market grew by 34.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (1Q22) as smartphone vendors expanded their product portfolios, according to International Data Corp.’s (IDC) Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“While slowing procurements for tablets in Education posed a 23.9% decline in 1Q22 compared to last year, this segment outperformed expectations and is anticipated to continue to drive the commercial segment for the rest of the year despite the election ban period,” said Angela Medez, Market Analyst at IDC Philippines.

Note: The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as subsidiary.

“Acknowledging the evolving need of consumers for a range of smart devices while taking advantage of their existing channels in the country, smartphone vendors such as realme, Xiaomi, Nokia and most recently, ASUS, boosted their IoT ecosystems by introducing multiple product lines like tablets,” Medez added.

“While the tablet market might be on a downward trend, the introduction of new models with bigger screen sizes and LTE/5G supported tablets can drive upgrades in the consumer segment,” said Medez.