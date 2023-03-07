Philippine Tablet Market Finishes 2022 on High Note

Article By : International Data Corp.

Tablet shipments in the Philippines grew by 6.5% year-on-year to bring in 1.2 million units in 2022, according to IDC.

Tablet shipments in the Philippines grew by 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to bring in 1.2 million units in 2022, according to the International Data Corp. (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Note: The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as subsidiary.

“Both Samsung and Cherry Mobile continued to dominate the tablet market space accounting for more than half of the total annual shipments the last three years since the pandemic started in 2020. Both brands greatly benefitted from the Department of Education’s Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan prompting mass procurement among DepEd Divisions and concerned Local Government Units (LGU),” said Angela Medez, Senior Market Analyst at IDC Philippines.

Now that most schools have returned to in-person classes and businesses have resumed operations under the new normal, IDC anticipates commercial tablet shipments to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 as LGUs and enterprises are no longer encouraged to donate tablets in supporting schools.

Despite new vendors entering the market, IDC anticipates consumer tablets to contract under unfavorable market conditions that will prompt existing players to operate conservatively.