PEZY Taps proteanTecs for 2.5D Interconnect Monitoring

PEZY has selected proteanTecs's 2.5D interconnect monitoring solution for interface validation, quality assurance and reliability monitoring.

PEZY Computing has selected proteanTecs’s 2.5D interconnect monitoring solution for interface validation, quality assurance and reliability monitoring. PEZY, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer of advanced supercomputer processors, will use proteanTecs’ solution to monitor the die-to-die (D2D) connectivity in their next-generation processors.

High-performance computing (HPC) applications are a main driver pushing the semiconductor industry to adopt chiplet architectures and advanced packaging in order to scale in a “More than Moore” era. However, heterogeneous systems have thousands of potential failure points and limited visibility, where the weakest link causes a full system failure.

To address this emerging industry need, the proteanTecs high-resolution interconnect monitoring solution supports visibility at every stage—from characterization and qualification, assembly and test, to field deployment and operation. Unlike traditional approaches—which rely on low-granularity, pass-fail testing—this market-leading, patented solution delivers parametric lane grading with 100-percent lane and pin coverage, at test and in mission-mode.

“proteanTecs’ solution enhances processors with unparalleled visibility,” said Kei Ishii, VP Processor Engineering at PEZY Computing. “Their deep data expedites system bring-up, characterization and testing, but it also benefits end customers who can leverage this technology in the field. In uptime-critical HPC and supercomputing environments, this solution is a gamechanger, allowing for performance monitoring and time-to-failure prediction.”

“PEZY’s revolutionary supercomputer processors are on the leading edge of high performance computing and deliver world-class energy efficiency,” said Keith Morton, CRO at proteanTecs. “As a proven leader in the supercomputing industry, we welcome PEZY to our customer list.”

PEZY uses the Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) High Bandwidth Memory Gen 3 (HBM3) PHY, a silicon-proven solution that integrates the proteanTecs D2D interconnect monitoring technology.