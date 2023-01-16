Pentium Network Highlights Hybrid MultiCloud PAM Solution at CES 2023

Article By : Pentium Network Technology Ltd

Mavis combines an all-round Privileged Access Management, Hybrid MultiCloud Integration, and fully logs/sessions recording features in a single platform.

Taiwan-based software and solutions provider Pentium Network Technology Ltd (PNTL) showcased its new generation of Hybrid MultiCloud PAM—Mavis—at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Based on Zero Trust Architecture, Mavis combines an all-round Privileged Access Management, Hybrid MultiCloud Integration, and fully logs/sessions recording features in a single platform, making modern enterprises’ hybrid cloud IT operations smarter, simpler, and safer. This brand-new solution was showcased at CES 2023 for all the corporations facing information security and IT governance issues.

Enabling digital transformation and enjoying the benefits of cloud services is not a simple matter. Enterprise IT talents must first master the knowledge of various cloud-based IT infrastructures and be familiar with various maintenance and operation tools, to simplify the complex and meet the ever-changing business market. They must invest in relevant control programs and audit resources to meet the increasingly stringent legal compliance and internal control needs. In recent years, more and more enterprises and governments have paid attention to the pace of digital transformation and in house information security. Therefore, PNTL developed a Hybrid MultiCloud platform that combine privileged access management and zero trust architecture.

Mavis combines three core features:

– PAM module: With all-round privileged access management, role-based access control, and multi-factor authentication, Mavis brings explicit identity and permission control, avoiding internal sharing of secret keys or account password. Mavis is able to effectively reduce internal information security risks.

– Hybrid Multicloud Module: Mavis centralized manage all of your cloud & local resources into a single platform. Mavis effectively saves manpower and lower the human error rate.

– Fully recording module: Mavis could completely video records all operation sessions. All session records cannot be revised. With all session logs saved in a single content searchable platform, you can easily to find and manage them. Mavis effectively makes auditing and root cause analysis easier and simpler.

“We have been helping organizations with various IT scales and typologies reduce up to 70% of the manual work and processing time in IT operations,” said KC, CEO of Pentium Network. “It is not easy to achieve such an achievement. PNTL has excellent experts who have more than ten years of experience in IT operations and highly skilled software developers. We can help corporations facing digital transformation and provide the best solutions.”