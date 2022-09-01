Pall Setting Up Singapore Plant to Meet Global Semiconductor Demand

Article By : Pall Corp.

When fully operational, the new facility is expected to more than double Pall's current production capacity and strengthen its position in Singapore as a regional and global hub.

Pall Corp. has broken ground for a new US$100 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore, providing a boost to the semiconductor industry in Asia Pacific (APAC) amid a global chip shortage.

When fully operational, the new facility is expected to more than double Pall’s current production capacity and strengthen its position in Singapore as a regional and global hub for a $1 trillion industry.

“We expect the APAC region will soon outstrip other markets to become an anchor in the global semiconductor industry. Today, APAC accounts for most of the global semiconductor market. With large-scale investments in Singapore, along with Tsukuba, Japan, Pall is well positioned to offer substantial expertise in advanced node solutions and a vast footprint of technologies to serve the growing demands of chip manufacturers in the region,” said Naresh Narasimhan, President, Pall.

The facility will occupy a seven-acre campus that will include more than 18,000 square meters of manufacturing and office space. High-volume manufacturing (HVM) and research and development capabilities are planned to be completed between late 2023 and early 2024.

“The U$100 million investment demonstrates Pall’s commitment to help customers meet extremely challenging defect reduction goals amidst a global chip shortage crisis as new technologies, such as 5G, artificial intelligence and automation, evolve and continue to drive transformation,” he added.

As 5G networks become more reliable and widespread, high stakes applications for IoT technology have become increasingly central across healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive industries, among others, driving urgent need for advanced semiconductors.

“For peak chip performance and energy efficiency, it is crucial that semiconductor chips are manufactured at the highest level of purity, especially in new applications such as automotive and medical devices, where latent defects can be costly and pose potential safety hazards. Customers in industries such as telecommunications, deep technology, automotives and transport, rely on Pall’s high-end filtration solutions for each step of the manufacturing process. With this new site, we will incorporate advanced technologies into our processes. We will hire 300 new associates in science, engineering and manufacturing,” Shangaza Dasent, Vice President and General Manager, Microelectronics, Pall.

Gracing the groundbreaking ceremony was Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth. He was joined by Casey Mace, Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Pall’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore.