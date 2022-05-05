P-DUKE Launches Highly Reliable 2W Medical-Grade DC/DC Converters

Article By : P-DUKE

P-DUKE's new 2W medical-grade DC/DC converters come in a compact SIP-8 package.

For the ever-increasing demand for medical home care and medical equipment, P-DUKE has extended its medical power conversion portfolio with a MPL02 board-mount DC/DC converter series. The MPL02 series is designed especially for compact medical applications and comes in a tiny SIP-8 industrial standard package (9.9-by-21.8mm) which saves space on the PCB. It offers 5000Vac isolation voltage, reinforced insulation of 2xMOPP (patient protection) / 250Vac working voltage with 8 mm clearance and creepage distance between input and output.

The series delivers up to 2W output power and offers regulated single and dual outputs with a wide 2:1 input range of 9-18 and 18-36V. It provides full-protection functions such as; over-current, short-circuit, under-voltage lockout as well as low 2µA leakage current. These are the main factors which assure a safe environment for operators and patients. The series also comes with a five-year product warranty.

The MPL02 series has been certificated to IEC/EN/ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1, IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and MIL-STD 810F standards.

Its compact casing, low 2µA leakage current, and safety certifications make this series the perfect choice for a variety of medical equipment such as oxygen and heart rate monitors, brainwave monitors, and oral caring equipment.

Key Features

5000VAC reinforced 2 x MOPP Insulation, rated for 250VAC Working Voltage

Leakage Current <2µA

Approved to IEC/EN 60601-1/ ES 60601-1

Compact SIP-8 industrial standard package

2-1 Input Voltage Range with Regulated Output

Operating Altitude of up to 5,000m

Operating Temperature Range -40°C to 105°C

5 Years Product Warranty