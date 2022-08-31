Onto Innovation Expands Presence in Asia

Article By : Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation has opened a solutions development center in South Korea, and is planning another one in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Onto Innovation Inc. has opened a new training, demonstration and solutions development center in South Korea, focused on its broad line of inspection, metrology, and lithography solutions. The center is located in Gyeonggi-do Province and is available to Onto’s customers across Asia.

The company also will open a center in Hsinchu, Taiwan, during the latter half of 2022. Together, the two centers will mark a continued drive in Onto’s commitment to working closer with customers globally to accelerate the qualification of the latest semiconductor device technologies.

“Onto Innovation’s growing importance to our customers’ roadmaps in both front- and back-end manufacturing is creating the need for even closer collaborations,” said Dr. Mike Rosa, Onto’s CMO and head of strategy. “Each of these centers will prove to be an effective and timely resource fostering collaboration around equipment technology training, demonstration and the co-development of on-wafer solutions, where customers can work together with Onto technical experts toward solving their high-value problems.”

In South Korea, Onto’s Gyeonggi-do center will enable customers to learn how to leverage Onto’s breadth of connected product technologies to develop solutions for future manufacturing challenges. The center is initially designed to support basic to advanced training with course materials and trainers on site.

“It’s important that our customers have access to these tools and software capabilities sooner, ensuring that time to productivity is minimized and on-wafer value is realized as soon as these systems hit the fab floor,” said Ryan Hwang, regional general manager, Onto Korea.

These new facilities will focus on assisting Onto’s customers in the use of key portfolio products such as the Atlas OCD metrology series, IMPULSE integrated metrology system, Element FTIR metrology, Dragonfly inspection system and the JetStep lithography system.

“Having the capability to develop solutions in closer collaboration with customers in Asia allows not only a reduced time to HVM for the customer, but also the opportunity for co-optimization of processes based on Onto’s latest equipment technologies. Further, an ability to demonstrate firsthand specific product capabilities to our customers will enable a deeper understanding of the value and flexibility of Onto’s products across a broad range of applications – from advanced node to specialty and packaging segments,” said Dr. Srini Vedula, senior vice president of Onto’s Customer Success Group.