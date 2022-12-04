onsemi Completes Sale of Japan Fab

onsemi has completed of the divestment of its Niigata, Japan facility to JS Foundry K.K. The sale aligns with onsemi’s fab-liter strategy to expand gross margin and improve its financial results by reducing fixed cost footprint.

JS Foundry was founded through a partnership between Mercuria Investment Co. Ltd and Sangyo Sosei Advisory Corp. Inc. Mercuria, a subsidiary of Mercuria Holdings Co. Ltd, is one of the leaders in the Japanese alternative investment space, with its investments covering different industries including manufacturing and service industries. SSA is the first financial advisor in Japan specializing in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry. Through their partnership, they established JS Foundry to be a Japanese-owned foundry company to supply semiconductors to Japanese customers.

“After an in-depth search for a buyer for the last two years, we are confident to have found the right partner for the facility in JS Foundry,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of onsemi. “As always, when making decisions about our manufacturing structure and facilities across the globe, we consider the well-being of employees and seek to create a smooth transition for everyone involved. We look forward to a bright future for JS Foundry K.K. and Niigata employees, who we thank for their hard work and commitment to onsemi.”

JS Foundry is planning to use the site as the foundation for its new foundry business in Japan. To ensure continuity of supply to its existing customers, onsemi has entered into a wafer supply agreement with JS Foundry K.K. to continue existing wafer fabrication at the site.