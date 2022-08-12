Only Measuring Board-level Power Rail Noise May Be Misleading, Effects of PDN Design

Article By : Prof. Eric Bogatin, Teledyne LeCroy Fellow

Power rail measurements made with an oscilloscope are important because they can identify potential sources of noise before they become a problem. However, measuring only the power rail noise at the board level may be a misleading indication of the noise the die actually sees.

Figure 1: Oscilloscope traces resulting from measuring a 3.3V power rail with a 10x probe versus a coaxial connection, with an adjacent 10x probe acting as an RF antenna.

We’ve presented a lot about the impact of the interconnect on measurements. Figure 1 is a 3.3 V switch-mode power supply (SMPS) measured with a 10x probe showing the pick-up noise from an adjacent 10x probe shorted to itself, acting like an RF antenna. An independent measurement of the power rail voltage was made at the same location as the 10x probe using a coaxial connection on the board with a coax cable directly into the oscilloscope. This connection did not pick up any external or near-field radiated emissions, and it did not attenuate the signal by a factor of 10 like the 10x probe did.

Even with a good probing methodology, where you measure the power rail influences the noise you measure. Keep in mind that, once providing the correct connectivity, all interconnects can do is add noise. Our job in designing the interconnects is to reduce that noise to an acceptable level. In the power distribution path, the dominant parasitic introduced by the interconnects is inductance due to the loop inductance of the power and return conductors. The combination of the interconnect’s loop inductance and the discrete capacitors added to the power distribution network create embedded low-pass, LC filters.

Even though every conductor tied to the power rail is nominally the same net, the noise you would measure on different nodes of the power rail on the board will not be the same. What you measure depends on:

Where the noise is measured, or the victim

Where the noise is generated, or the aggressor

The frequency components of the noise

The low-pass filters between the aggressor and the victim nodes

Figure 2 is a simplified view of the PDN showing some of these low-pass filters.

Figure 2: A simplified view of the PDN showing some of the inductance from the interconnects and the LC filters they create.

Depending on the nature of the interconnects and the discrete decoupling capacitors, the pole frequency of the LC filters might range from a low of 10 kHz to a high of 10 MHz. For example, if the source of the noise is 50 kHz frequency components from the switching noise of the VRM, the higher frequency components may not be seen on the die, but some of the 50 kHz components may get through.

If the aggressor is the transient current from the die, the voltage noise on the die when depleting the on-die capacitance will drive dI/dt currents through the package lead inductance. While this noise will be measured on the die, since it generally has high frequency components it will be filtered by the time it gets through the low-pass filters of the package lead inductance and board-level decoupling capacitors. It may not appear on a node on the board-level power rail.

To demonstrate this, I designed a simple board that creates on-die power rail noise from switching currents, while allowing a direct measure of the on-die power rail voltage and the board-level power rail voltage. The circuit is just a simple clock that drives four of the inputs to a hex inverter chip. The other two pins of the hex inverter are used to measure the on-die voltages. In Part 2, we’ll talk more about how you can measure the actual noise on the die.

It is important to think about an equivalent circuit model of your PDN so you can see in your engineering mind’s eye the low-pass filters between different nodes on the same net of your PDN. Measuring the power rail noise on the board is no indication of the noise on the die. Without a way of actually measuring the power rail voltage noise on the die, you have no idea how much noise is present.

Figure 3: The rail compression is the difference between the measured voltage of the quiet Vdd and quiet Vss lines relative to the local ground.

In most applications, we do not have access to the bare die when the chip is assembled on the circuit board. If the IC package has not been instrumented with special pass-through features connecting the rails on the die to board pins, we have to rely on a special trick when measuring with an oscilloscope: the use of a quiet HIGH and quiet LOW. When the I/Os of a chip all share the same power and ground rails, as is often the case in small microcontroller devices like digital CMOS outputs, designated I/Os can be used as sense lines to measure externally the power rails on the die. When these special I/Os are set as a fixed value, their output voltage should not change. Any voltage variation on these lines is only due to noise either on the rail to which they connect or picked up somewhere along their signal-return paths. If these connections are designed as uniform transmission lines with a solid return plane, with other signals far away, the voltage measured at these test points will be dominated by the voltage of the on-die rail relative to the local board ground of the test point.

All the measurements of the test points on the board are done as single-ended. This means the measured voltage is the voltage of the test point relative to the location where the oscilloscope probe’s ground makes contact with the board ground plane.

The voltage measured at the Vdd test point is not actually the Vdd on the die. It is the Vdd on the die relative to the board ground. If there is ground bounce noise on the Vss rail, its voltage, and the entire chip’s Vss rail, may bounce relative to the local board ground. This bounces the Vdd rail the same amount, relative to the board ground.

What we really care about is the voltage rail on the die between the Vdd and Vss rails. This is Vdd minus Vss, with each of them measured relative to the same board ground reference point. We sometimes refer to this value as rail compression. It is how the voltage rail on the die compresses due to currents switching. As long as there is no additional noise picked up on the test lines from where they leave the package to where they reach the test point, the measured voltage difference between the Vss and Vdd test points would be equal to the rail compression on the die.

When the oscilloscope is triggered by one of the I/Os switching, the rail compression can be measured from the Vdd (cyan trace) and Vss (magenta trace) quiet lines. The result can be displayed on the screen using an oscilloscope math function calculating Vdd – Vss (amber trace).

In Figure 1, the Vdd power rail was 3.3 V. The measured rail compression during the time when the I/Os were switching was as much as 1.2 V. This is huge. It is so large that it affects the output signal rise time and would have caused false triggering on other I/O lines. If this rail was also used by the core logic, bit errors would definitely be generated.

But, suppose you had not instrumented the chip and did not know the voltage noise on the die itself. Suppose you only measured the voltage noise on the power rail on the board, relative to the local board ground. What would you see?

Also on this test board is a test point connected to the 3.3 V output of the LDO. At this point, we measure the voltage noise on the board (green trace). It is exactly the same net as the Vdd rail on the die, but it is located some distance away from the on-die test point, and on the other side of the low-pass filter from the source of the noise. Figure 2 shows the measured on-die rail compression and on-board voltage noise synchronous with the I/Os switching.

Figure 4: The on-die rail compression was a dip of 1.2V, while the on-board voltage changed by less than 0.025V.

The measured on-board 3.3 V rail noise is about 0.025V, a very small amount of noise when the I/Os switch, while there is 1.2 V of compression on the die. Think back to our equivalent circuit in Part 1. This is because the noise on the die, the aggressor signal, has to get through the low-pass filter composed of the package lead inductance and the local decoupling capacitors to get to the LDO, the victim location. The pole frequency of the low-pass filter is about 1 MHz in this board. Since the rise time of this noise is about 1 ns, its bandwidth is about 350 MHz. Very little of this noise gets through the 1 MHz low-pass filter.

If we had measured only the board and seen just 0.025 V amplitude noise, we would have concluded that the power rail noise was very low and insignificant, not to worry. In fact, the actual on-die compression was more than one-third the entire power rail, large enough to affect robust functioning of the chip.

Without this sort of on-die measurement, you would have no idea your product was so close to failure, until some customer ran it through some operation that was sensitive to this large of an on-die noise level. Without the diagnostic of knowing how large the on-die power rail noise was, finding the root cause of the problem would be as difficult as hunting a snipe.

If you use measurements of the noise on the board as an indication of the goodness of various design decisions, be careful you are not drawing false conclusions.