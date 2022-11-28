NXP MCUs Targeted at Modern Electrification Applications

Article By : NXP Semiconductors

NXP's S32K39 series of automotive MCUs is optimized for EV control applications.

NXP Semiconductors has launched a new S32K39 series of automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) optimized for electric vehicle (EV) control applications. The modern S32K39 MCUs take electrification into the future with high-speed and high-resolution control for increased power efficiency to extend driving range and provide a smoother EV driving experience.

The S32K39 MCUs include networking, security and functional safety capabilities beyond traditional automotive MCUs to address the needs of zonal vehicle E/E architectures and software-defined vehicles. The new MCUs enable NXP’s battery management system (BMS) and EV power inverters to provide end-to-end solutions for next-generation EVs.

The high-performance S32K39 MCUs are optimized for the intelligent and high-precision control of traction inverters that convert the EV battery’s DC power into alternating current to drive modern traction motors. The MCUs support traditional insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT), as well as newer silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies. With dual 200kHz control loops to improve power efficiency, these can enable smaller, lighter, more efficient inverters, allowing motors to deliver a longer driving range. They can also control six-phase motors with increased power density and fault tolerance for improved long-term reliability.

A safe ASIL D software resolver, along with integrated sine wave generation and sigma delta converters, eliminate external components for reduced overall system cost. The S32K39 also provides flexibility to control up to quad traction inverters when coupled with the NXP S32E real-time processor and can implement advanced traction capabilities for 4-wheel drive EVs in this configuration.

Because of its versatile architecture, the S32K39 series is well-suited to address a wide range of EV applications beyond traction inverter control, including battery management (BMS), on-board charging (OBC) and DC/DC conversion. With support for hardware isolation, time-sensitive networking and advanced cryptography, it is well-positioned to support software-defined vehicles and zonal architectures.

“The S32K39 MCUs offer a compelling combination of modern technology that provide carmakers tremendous flexibility and scalability to accelerate their EV development and deploy the latest electrification technologies,” said Allan Mcauslin, Director, Vehicle Control and Electrification Segment at NXP Semiconductors. “NXP is leading the way with a comprehensive portfolio of complementary solutions to give our customers the ability to provide better EV driving experiences and help accelerate the electric vehicle revolution.”