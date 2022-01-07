Nvidia Unveils AI, Gaming Initiatives at CES 2022

Article By : Stefani Munoz

Nvidia unveiled a host of new and future technologies at CES 2022 aimed at automotive AI, gaming and the metaverse.

The graphics chip leader’s CES 2022 presentation focused heavily on automotive AI, a market segment where it claims to be making strides in advancing self-driving cars. “Autonomous vehicles are perhaps the most intense AI challenge, but it’s also one with the greatest benefits to society,” said Ali Kani, Nvidia’s vice president and general manager of automotive business.

Seeking to promote adoption of automotive AI, Nvidia is developing three pillars within its machine learning pipeline to support self-driving vehicles.

Automotive AI

At CES, Nvidia highlighted its DRIVE Hyperion 8 platform first announced in November, claiming more companies are adopting the computer architecture and sensor.The AI platform, designed with Nvidia’s DRIVE Orin SoC, incorporates 12 surround cameras, nine radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, a front-facing lidar and three interior-sensing cameras.

“Developing an autonomous vehicle requires an entirely new platform architecture and software development process,” Kani said. “Both the hardware and software must be comprehensively tested and validated to ensure they can handle the harsh conditions of daily driving with the stringent safety and security needs of an automated vehicle.”

Polestar, Volvo’s EV entry, along with Chinese EV makers such as NIO, Xpeng, Li Auto, R Auto, and IM Motors have adopted the DRIVE Hyperion architecture, according to Nvidia. Robotaxi services such as Cruise, Zoox and DiDi are also onboard with DRIVE Hyperion.

Nvidia is also betting the U.S logistics sector will embrace its DRIVE Orin platform as a way to address pandemic-driven supply disruptions. Nvidia claims DRIVE Orin could help autonomous trucking companies fill an estimated shortage of more than 140,000 drivers in the U.S. by 2027.

The company also highlighted its DRIVE Concierge designed to act as a drivers “digital assistant.” By combining speech AI software with computer vision, natural language processing, recommendation engines and simulation technologies, DRIVE Concierge would enable users to control several functions that require physical controls or touchscreens.

AT&T, Samsung initiatives

Samsung unveiled a new lineup of smart TVs at CES 2022, and the company said models to be released in the second quarter will include a new “gaming hub” feature. As a dedicated feature of Samsung’s smart TV menu, the gaming hub will feature cloud gaming libraries such as Google Statia and Nvidia’s GeForce NOW. Last month, Nvidia launched a beta version of its cloud gaming service on LG’s 2021 webOS smart TVs.

Nvidia also announced a partnership with AT&T to bring its GeForce NOW service to mobile devices. Jeff Fisher, Nvidia’ senior vice president of GeForce, said the partnerships highlight the increased expansion and influence of 5G across several end markets. “The rapid expansion of 5G offers the potential for low-latency cloud gaming everywhere,” Fisher said.

Nvidia Omniverse

Nvidia also highlighted a host of services and technologies in a bid to break into the metaverse, including Nvidia Studio and Nvidia Omniverse. Studio, built on Nvidia’s RTX GPU architecture, provides hardware acceleration for ray tracing, simulation and AI. The platform also includes Nvidia high-end video processors used to accelerate more than 200 leading applications.

The Omniverse platform is now generally available to GeForce RTX studio creators. The platform allows developers to collaborate and accelerate 3D workflows with several applications, including Audio2Face, Machinima and Kaolin.

Using Pixar’s open Universal Scene Description spec, the company’s Omniverse platform gives app developers the ability to connect more than 40 tools from software development partners into a 3D design platform.

Nvidia also announced new features within its Omniverse platform, including Omniverse Nucleus Cloud, updates to Audio2Face to support Epic’s MetaHuman, new assets to its Omniverse Machinima library and free digital assets from 3D marketplaces.

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Stefani Munoz is associate editor of EE Times. Prior to joining EE Times, Stefani was an editor for TechTarget and covered a host of topics around IT virtualization trends and VMware technologies.