Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Partner on AV Development

Article By : Stefani Munoz

Beginning in 2025, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will integrate Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion 8 AI-based software for emerging AV applications.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Nvidia are a launching multi-year partnership incorporating Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion 8 AI-based software into Jaguar and Land Rover, beginning with 2025 models. The partners claim the collaboration will help deliver safer automated driving and parking systems.

JLR announced its Reimagine strategy in February 2021 with the ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039. The automaker’s sustainability strategy includes six all-electric variants of its Land Rover model within five years. Its first all-electric Land Rover model is expected in 2024.

Analysts remain skeptical of JLR’s ability to achieve its sustainability goals, especially given the head start by competitors Audi, BMW and Mercedes. “JLR desperately needs volume to survive, and must at least seek a partner or succumb to a takeover,” said Neil Winton, senior contributor for Forbes. “Many see a Chinese company stepping in along Volvo/Geely lines, but others say JLR’s Indian owner Tata Motors won’t stand for that.”

JLR’s partnership with Nvidia is a step toward survival, providing the automaker with a chance to deliver on its sustainability goals while evolving into an “all-electric luxury brand”.

“Collaboration and knowledge sharing with industry leader Nvidia is essential to realizing our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability,” said JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré in a joint announcement.

By 2025, JLR expects its entire Jaguar and Land Rover fleets to integrate Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion 8 architecture. Based on two DRIVE Orion SoCs, each providing 254 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of processing power, Nvidia claims its platform can support Level-2+ to Level-5 fully autonomous vehicles.

Along with its Orion SoCs, the DRIVE Hyperion platform includes a sensor suite of 12 cameras, nine radars, 12 ultrasonics and one front-facing lidar sensor known as Luminary Iris. The lidar sensor is based on a custom architecture targeting “performance, safety and automotive-grade requirements,” Nvidia said.

The partners will use Nvidia’s DGX DRIVE Sim and Omniverse tools to train, test and validate automated driving features implemented within JLR’s fleet. “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles.”

Nvidia’s DGX DRIVE Sim would enable AV engineers to create a digital twin; the Omniverse platform provides simulation, collaboration and training tools for testing and validating AV designs.

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Stefani Munoz is associate editor of EE Times. Prior to joining EE Times, Stefani was an editor for TechTarget and covered a host of topics around IT virtualization trends and VMware technologies.