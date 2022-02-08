NSCore Releases Automotive Grade-1 Qualified Non-Volatile Memory Solution

Article By : NSCore Inc.

NSCore has completed its Automotive Grade-1 qualification for its Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) IP.

NSCore Inc. has completed its Automotive Grade-1 qualification for its Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) IP. Available in a 180nm mixed signal 1.8V/5V CMOS and a 180nm BCD process, the NSCore NVM IP does not require any additional masks or process steps, thereby reducing the overall cost to manufacture chips by up to 30%.

Adopting the NSCore NVM IP can also increase the actual chip output of the foundry. This approach will enable a 30% reduction in the photo lithography steps required to build each chip using the NSCore IP, compared to embedded Flash memory solutions. By deploying the NSCore NVM IP, a foundry has the potential of increasing the total number of wafers fabricated each day by up to 30%. This will enable the foundry to significantly increase its production to address the needs of the semiconductor market.

The NSCore Automotive Grade-1 NVM IP has been fully qualified to support 1K cycles of endurance. That range can be increased to support 10K cycles of endurance, based on the specific requirements or needs of the targeted application. A 32kB silicon proven macro is available to be shipped to customers with a complete design kit for chip level integration. Different macros can be made available in a comprehensive range of configurations supporting both small- and large-density applications.