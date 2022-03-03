Nova Expands Presence in China with New Office in Shanghai

Article By : Nova

The new facility is part of Nova's strategy to strengthen its global sites to tighten customers' partnerships and support the company's continued expansion in the region.

Nova, a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing, has established its Chinese local corporate entity and opened of a new Chinese headquarters in Shanghai.

Nova’s business in China has grown significantly in recent years, serving the expansion of the regional semiconductor industry. The new facility is part of Nova’s strategy to strengthen its global sites to tighten customers’ partnerships and support company’s continued expansion in the region.

Driven by Nova’s ESG commitment, the office building in Shanghai boasts a LEED gold certification and a green two-star building certification.

“Over the past two years, and against the backdrop of COVID spread, we increased our focus on strengthening Nova’s local sites to maintain top-quality service to our global customers,” said Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova’s President and CEO. “Our new Shanghai office and the local entity are a testament to our long-term commitment to our customers and partners in China.”