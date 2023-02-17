Nordic Expands PMIC Portfolio

Nordic Semiconductor is adding three new product variants to its nPM1100 power management IC product range. Until now, the range has only been available in an ultra-compact 2.1-by-2.1mm chip-scale package (CSP) form factor.

The first new variant comes in a more mainstream 4-by-4mm QFN component package. CSPs are an absolute requirement for products defined by extreme size constraints. However, when this is not a factor, QFNs allow for easier and cheaper manufacturing as well as simplified design, development, and verification. QFNs also offer greater thermal and vibration robustness compared to CSPs.

The second and third new nPM1100 variants support higher maximum (termination) battery charging voltages (VTERM) that are required to fully charge certain types of lithium-ion cells commonly used in portable wireless products. These variants will also be offered in either a CSP or QFN package.

Termination voltage is the maximum voltage a battery should reach during charging. It is used by the battery charger circuit to switch from constant current charging to constant voltage charging and is ultimately used to determine when a battery is fully charged, and so when to stop charging.