Nolato Talks About Improving the Supply Chain

Article By : Chip 1 Exchange

Soonlee Tan of Nolato Technology provides his insights on the industry's current landscape and his outlook for next year.

In its Thought Leaders Series, Chip 1 Media sits down with Soonlee Tan, Regional Sales Manager (for Malaysia and Japan) at Nolato Technology, during the EMAX & PMAX Expo in Penang, Malaysia to get his insights on the industry’s current landscape and his outlook for next year.

The Thought Leaders Series is a collection of interviews with decision makers, division heads, and innovators as we ask them important questions about semiconductors, electronics, and global supply chains.

Watch the interview below.