Nolato Talks About Improving the Supply Chain

In its Thought Leaders Series, Chip 1 Media sits down with Soonlee Tan, Regional Sales Manager (for Malaysia and Japan) at Nolato Technology, during the EMAX & PMAX Expo in Penang, Malaysia to get his insights on the industry’s current landscape and his outlook for next year.
The Thought Leaders Series is a collection of interviews with decision makers, division heads, and innovators as we ask them important questions about semiconductors, electronics, and global supply chains.
Watch the interview below.
