NI’s Chen Chang Joins Open RF Association Board

Article By : Open RF Association

NI Strategic Business Development Director Chen Chang has joined the board of directors of the Open RF Association.

The Open RF Association (OpenRF), an industry consortium dedicated to creating an open 5G ecosystem of interoperable hardware and software across member multi-mode RF (radio frequency) front-end and chipset platforms, has announced that Chen Chang, Strategic Business Development Director at NI (formerly National Instruments), has joined its board of directors. NI joins Broadcom, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Murata, Qorvo, and Samsung Electronics on the Open RF Association Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Chen Chang and NI to the OpenRF Board of Directors,” said Open RF Association President Kevin Schoenrock. “Chang has been instrumental in establishing the OpenRF compliance program. His industry knowledge and commitment to developing an open 5G ecosystem are a tremendous contribution to the OpenRF Board.”

Chang has been leading OpenRF’s Working Group 5: Compliance, which is focused on developing a robust compliance program to help members increase interoperability and improve the cost, efficiency, and time-to-market of OEM wireless devices. The working group plans to have a full OpenRF compliance program for both software API and hardware in place by the end of 2022.

“I am honored to join other industry leaders serving on the OpenRF Board of Directors to accelerate 5G innovation and adoption,” said Chang. “The OpenRF Association enables the industry to drive the proliferation of RF Integrated Circuit (RFIC) suppliers through the consortium, pushing for better test and measurement solutions within the 5G RFIC Supply Chain.”

Chang has over 15 years of tech startup and corporate experience as an entrepreneur and business leader, working in both the United States and China. Chang was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at BEEcube Inc., which was acquired by National Instruments in 2015. He joined NI with a breadth of expertise spanning sales, marketing, product management, operations and engineering across various markets from ASIC design, 5G wireless prototyping, electronics and semiconductor testing.