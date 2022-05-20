Nidec to Establish Semiconductor Solutions Center

Article By : Nidec Corp.

Nidec will establish a semiconductor solutions center inside its R&D center in Kanagawa, Japan.

The global semiconductor shortage, which evolved from the current unstable state of the world, the pandemic, and natural disasters, is expected to improve somewhat in 2022. Nonetheless, in the wake of the global increase in demand and the COVID-incurred effects to production among other reasons, the future of the environment surrounding the semiconductor industry is more uncertain than ever.

In line with this, Nidec Corp. will establish the Nidec Semiconductor Solutions Center, to be located inside the Nidec Research and Development Center in Kanagawa, Japan.

Nidec Semiconductor Solutions Center will build a strategic partnership with suppliers and a sustainable supply chain of semiconductors that is capable of responding to all risks, to secure a stable production and delivery of the company’s products. Further, by producing main semiconductors in-house, including their development and licensed manufacturing, Nidec will provide high-value-added intelligent motor solutions that contribute to the conservation of the global environment.

“A stable supply of semiconductors is truly critical to Nidec as we aim to achieve our sales target of 10 trillion yen. Going forward, we will meet our customers’ expectations by actively promoting a comprehensive strategy that covers the entire process of developing through stably supplying semiconductors,” said Shigenobu Nagamori, Founder, Representative Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As the world’s leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, Nidec will generate synergies by combining its existing motor business with Nidec Semiconductor Solutions Center’s solutions, to provide more efficient and safer products than before, contribute to the conservation of the global environment, and enhance our corporate value.”

“Semiconductors are the critical key to achieving the in-house production of components and materials. With a successful in-house production of semiconductors, we will be able to achieve the ‘super-vertical integration’ of the E-Axle business, a pillar for our company’s future growth. In addition, I am convinced that such integration will enable us to secure excellent quality, cost, delivery lead time, speed, service, and uniqueness, operate business sustainably, and lead our products to better contribute to social development. Thus, we will build a firm partnership with our customers who use our products,” said Jun Seki, Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer. Ryuji Omura, Vice President and Deputy Chief Technology Officer, said, “I joined Nidec this past February based on the conviction that improving the level of the company’s motor business with semiconductors would be critical in the company’s pursuit of the 10-trillion-yen sales target. Now, after realizing the scale of the Nidec Group’s internal expectations on semiconductor solutions, I feel full of hope and a sense of mission with this new organization, which is the first step to promote the solutions under the spirit, ‘Do your job right away, without hesitation, and never give up until it is completed’ based on the ‘One Nidec’ initiative. Going forward, I will proactively advance this project with passion, enthusiasm, and tenacity, to build a global ecosystem with our customers, business partners, and suppliers.”