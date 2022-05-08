NI Closes Acquisition of Kratzer’s Test Systems Business

Article By : NI

The acquisition expands NI's investment in the high growth area of vehicle electrification and enhances customer connections with automotive customers leading the EV transformation.

NI has officially closed the purchase of the test systems business of Kratzer Automation AG, a European leader in providing holistic customer solutions for electric vehicles (EV). The addition of Kratzer further expands NI’s investment in the high growth area of vehicle electrification and enhances customer connections with automotive customers leading the EV transformation.

By providing EV testing software and fully integrated test systems, NI will help enable customers to achieve the scale at which the EV market is growing, driven by consumer demand, global regulations, and the push for sustainable transportation. NI tests all critical components of EV including battery, inverter, and engine control. The combined strength of NI’s flexible EV hardware and software test platform with Kratzer’s application specific EV software and integration capabilities will provide holistic customer solutions that will enable faster responses to changing test needs, accelerating time to market and lowering total cost of test for a broader range of customers.

“We believe that this investment, along with others we have made in this space, puts us in a leadership position for vehicle electrification test systems. The addition of the products, service capability and experienced team from Kratzer Automation AG will help strengthen our ability to provide complete customer centric solutions direct to automotive OEMs and further expand our serviceable market and customer footprint in the fast-growing area of electrification,” said Drita Roggenbuck, NI Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Transportation. “This is another example of prioritizing inorganic investments that accelerate the growth areas of our business.”