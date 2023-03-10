Nexperia ESD Protection Devices Targeted at 24V Board Net Systems

Article By : Nexperia

Nexperia has launched AEC-Q101 qualified ESD protection devices designed to protect bus lines in automotive in-vehicle networks from transient voltage damages.

As data rates increase and vehicles feature more electrification, the need for electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection is becoming ever more critical. Providing the right protection for automotive modules is a continuous challenge for design engineers.

In line with this, Nexperia has launched an AEC-Q101 qualified portfolio with six ESD protection devices (PESD2CANFD36XX-Q) designed to protect bus lines in automotive in-vehicle networks (IVN) such as LIN, CAN, CAN-FD, FlexRay and SENT from damage caused by ESD and other transients.

In contrast to the battery voltage found in cars and smaller vehicles, 24V board nets are typically used in trucks and commercial vehicles. ESD protection devices with operating voltages typically above 32V are required to safeguard sensitive signal lines in 24V board nets. Addressing these requirements, Nexperia has designed this portfolio to have a maximum reverse standoff voltage of 36V and up to 22kV ESD protection. This performance is combined with a low clamping voltage of VCL= 48V at IPP = 1A to provide the best-in-class system-level robustness for IVN.

Keeping the specifications of in-vehicle networks and the ease of design in mind, Nexperia is offering this portfolio in SOT23 and SOT323 packages with three different ultra-low capacitance classes of 4.3pF, 6pF and 10pF, which help ensure a smooth communication between interfaces without impacting signal integrity. This combination maximizes flexibility in PCB design and offers several performance options for design engineers.