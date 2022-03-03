NEXCOM and Hailo Partner on Next-Generation Vehicular Telematics Solution

Article By : Hailo

NEXCOM's VTC 1021 features the Hailo-8 AI acceleration module, enabling best-in-class AI performance at the edge for on-road vision and operational efficiency.

Edge AI chipmaker Hailo is partnering with NEXCOM to launch next-generation AI vehicular telematics solutions. NEXCOM’s VTC 1021 features the compact Hailo-8 AI accelerator module, enabling breakthrough performance and empowering in-vehicle computers to run state-of-the-art AI applications more efficiently.

NEXCOM and Hailo’s joint solution facilitates operational efficiency in public transit and fleet management, including enhanced capabilities such as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). The in-vehicle solution’s compact, fanless design fits perfectly in cabins with limited space and is designed to withstand demanding automotive conditions, helping bring public transit vehicles and fleets into the smart era.

The in-vehicle computer VTC 1021 powered by the Intel Atom x5-E3940 processor is also versatile, with the flexibility to power a variety of telematics applications such as infotainment, fleet management, ANPR, and mobile video surveillance. Among the target applications for the joint solution are driver drowsiness detection, occupant monitoring, pedestrian detection warning, and collision avoidance warning, to name a few.

“The future of the automotive industry holds endless promise for safety and comfort, but to achieve this, in-vehicle compute platforms must overcome significant technological hurdles,” said Liran Bar, VP Business Development of Hailo. “Scaling AI to meet these challenges requires ultra-high performance and flexible solutions, which our joint offering provides. With NEXCOM, we will leverage the power of AI to turbocharge the aftermarket platform’s compute power, thus making vehicles safer.”

“Our partnership with Hailo allows us to offer our customers advanced AI solutions which can power sectors such as public transportation and fleet management with more scalable, better-performing solutions,” said Jay Liu, Vice President at NEXCOM. “Our joint platform provides vehicles enhanced capabilities, including state-of-the-art applications which can vastly improve the driving experience as well as safety, ushering in a new era of smart transportation.”

Hailo’s specialized Hailo-8 AI acceleration modules deliver unprecedented performance to edge devices. The modules are built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Their advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.