Newsight Imaging Joins NVIDIA Inception

Article By : Newsight Imaging Ltd

Membership in Inception will enable Newsight to expand its approach to the automotive depth-vision ecosystem.

Newsight Imaging Ltd has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Membership in Inception will enable Newsight to expand its approach to the automotive depth-vision ecosystem, which includes makers of lidars, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle-safety technology and more, as well as to support customers wishing to build products based on Newsight’s sensors and the NVIDIA AI platform. Inception will also provide Newsight the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We’re privileged to join NVIDIA Inception, which provides access to the best technical tools, latest resources and opportunities to support our innovative core image-sensing technology,” said Eli Assoolin, Newsight Imaging CEO. “The collaboration with NVIDIA will provide Newsight with additional resources to scale faster, and further advance the next generation of sensors and solutions for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.