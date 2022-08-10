Newsight Imaging Image Sensor Technology Receives Innovation Leadership Award

Article By : Newsight Imaging

Frost & Sullivan recently honored Newsight Imaging with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its image sensors technology.

Frost & Sullivan recently honored Newsight Imaging with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its image sensors technology. Newsight Imaging specializes in developing high-performance complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors for three-dimensional (3D) machine vision systems and spectral analysis applications, offering superior image quality and cost-effective solutions to its customers.

The company’s core image sensing technology is driven by the enhanced time-of-flight (eTOF) principle that enables sensors to obtain the maximum depth. This state-of-the-art image sensing technology guarantees the highest accuracy and reliability in automotive applications. However, Newsight Imaging’s sensors are used in a spectrum of verticals, including automotive, mobile, robotics, industrial, healthcare, water treatment, food & beverage, among other major industries.

“Newsight Imaging’s core image sensing technology captures the highest depth of all points—enabling advanced real-time image sensing capabilities critical for ensuring the highest precision and safety for automotive applications,” said Deexeta Mohankumar, research analyst for Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s cutting-edge technology provides highly integrated solutions for production supervision, enabling real-time monitoring and maneuverability for any manufacturing process. Frost & Sullivan anticipates rapid, widespread technology adoption.”

Additionally, Newsight Imaging’s unique technology dramatically improves LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) for autonomous vehicles at a fraction of the cost. As a result, Newsight Imaging has successfully delivered meaningful, best-in-class, and innovative solutions that fulfill its customers’ business requirements.

The future looks bright for Newsight Imaging since the European automotive sensor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.4% from 2019 to 2024. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity as it constantly evolves and continually expands its customer base.

“By continuously satisfying its customers’ current and growing demands for accurate, reliable, and affordable 3D machine vision solutions, it has built a sterling reputation among its high-volume customers. Furthermore, Newsight Imaging successfully released several new features and product enhancements in 2021, further serving as a testament to its commitment to technology advancement and business growth,” noted Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Whether for automotive safety, robotics, LiDAR, or other applications, Newsight Imaging’s comprehensive 3D CMOS image sensor chip is the ideal choice. Subsequently, this innovative 3D imaging sensor technology has enabled the company to achieve remarkable commercial success.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.