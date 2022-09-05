New U.S. Rule Could ‘Impair’ China’s AI Progress

Article By : Alan Patterson

The U.S. government's fresh restrictions on sales of Nvidia GPUs are expected to blunt the ability of Chinese companies like Sensetime and Tencent to 'stay at the leading edge of AI'.

The U.S. has placed controls on sales of chips to China and Russia over concerns that the processors may have military uses. The measure is the latest salvo in a tech war between the U.S. and China that began under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden. On Aug. 12, the U.S. Department of Commerce established new controls over exports of technology from several countries that it said are essential to U.S. national security.

“The U.S. government has imposed a new license requirement, effective immediately, for any future export to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia of the Company’s (Nvidia’s) A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits,” Nvidia said this week in a corporate filing. “The license requirement also includes any future Nvidia integrated circuit achieving both peak performance and chip-to-chip I/O performance equal to or greater than thresholds that are roughly equivalent to the A100, as well as any system that includes those circuits.”

While it remains unclear what license conditions and approval process the U.S. government will adopt, those most reliant on Nvidia are Chinese hyperscalers like Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent, as well as horizontal AI players like Sensetime, Megvii, and Yitu—which have huge datasets and are well versed in leading-edge AI training, Brett Simpson, senior analyst at Arete Research, told EE Times.

“The U.S, government is clearly looking to restrict China’s ability to deploy big clusters of advanced GPUs, which is critical in training large AI models,” he said. “With the most advanced transformer models scaling sharply in size these days (the last year has seen leading-edge models with well over a trillion parameters) we are in the midst of a significant upgrade cycle in hardware clustering to enable these models to be trained effectively. This could significantly impair China’s ability to stay at the leading edge of AI.”

A source with knowledge of AMD who requested anonymity confirmed that the U.S. has placed similar restrictions on sales of its chips.

The company this week received new licensing requirements from the U.S. Department of Commerce that prevent it from shipping MI250-integrated circuits to China and Russia, the source said, noting that shipments of MI100- and MI210-integrated circuits did not seem to be impacted by the new requirements.

Nvidia said it expects a material impact.

“The company’s outlook for its third fiscal quarter… included approximately $400 million in potential sales to China, which may be subject to the new license requirement if customers do not want to purchase the Company’s alternative product offerings or if the U.S. government does not grant licenses in a timely manner or denies licenses to significant customers,” Nvidia wrote in the corporate filing.

Chinese companies may be leading the U.S. in a race to develop AI applications, according to Simpson.

“Companies like Byte Dance, who we think are ahead of U.S. players like Meta in recommendation engines, already have datacenters and advanced training systems outside China (in Singapore), so we need to check the scope of these restrictions,” he said. “Chinese companies are going to struggle to stay at the leading edge of AI if the U.S. government takes a hard line on licensing.”

The Chinese government could implement countermeasures, such as accelerating domestic AI chip startups. But this group will need time in commercializing large clusters that could match Nvidia’s N-1 capability over the next few years, let alone the new H100 platform, Simpson said.

“HiSilicon was by far the most capable domestically, but they are no longer able to make silicon at leading-edge,” he added. “We would expect a flurry of activity from players in China, such as Cambricon and Biren.”

In August, Biren announced a new GPU manufactured with a 7-nm process made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). TSMC, with the world’s most advanced chipmaking technology, is set to begin production of 3-nm chips this year.

HiSilicon is the chip design unit of Huawei, which the U.S. government blacklisted more than two years ago. At the time, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced “plans to protect U.S. national security by restricting Huawei’s ability to use U.S. technology and software to design and manufacture its semiconductors abroad.”

The U.S. could restrict production of Chinese-based AI chips at TSMC and Samsung foundries at the 7-nm node or below, according to an analyst who requested anonymity.

“That would impact home-grown AI chip development in China, and a raft of other AI leading-edge roadmaps,” the analyst said. “These technology sanctions are unlikely to stop here.”

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Alan Patterson has worked as an electronics journalist in Asia for most of his career. In addition to EE Times, he has been a reporter and an editor for Bloomberg News and Dow Jones Newswires. He has lived for more than 30 years in Hong Kong and Taipei and has covered tech companies in the greater China region during that time.