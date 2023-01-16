Neurobit Unveils NeuroSwift at CES 2023

Article By : Neurobit Technologies Co. Ltd

NeuroSwift provides a comprehensive solution for clinicians to identify patients with potential eye movement disorders and strabismus.

Neurobit Technologies Co. Ltd showcased its latest wearable smart medical device solutions—NeuroSwift—at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Based on eye tracking technology, NeuroSwift provides a complete solution for clinicians to identify patients with potential eye movement disorders and strabismus. This digital health solution combines Neurobit’s experience in hardware and software system integration with revolutionary micro-eye-movement analysis and image processing for improved diagnostic precision.

Strabismus is a common ophthalmic disease with the misalignment of the eyes. Currently, several tests need to be performed for evaluation and most variances of assessment results among examiners can vary from time to time. Neurobit’s NeuroSwift is designed to provide a comprehensive solution for clinicians to identify patients with potential eye movement disorders and strabismus. This system contains 9-gaze test, Cover Uncover Test (CUT), and Alternate Cover Test (ACT), which are the gold standards for determining the presence, type, and magnitude of ocular misalignment.

The automatic examination procedure was implemented to combine with repeatability and objectivity. The cameras inside the goggles will capture the eye movement of the patients, and the AI computer vision software will analyze the obtained data to generate analytic report for strabismus recognition. With the AI and machine learning fundamental, NeuroSwift enables remote patient monitoring and consultation from any location with high quality videos and analytic reports, providing comprehensive communication.

“As the first solution to integrate video frenzel and ocular motor control detection with dynamic eye tracking technology, NeuroSwift provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis with high accuracy for objective diagnosis of strabismus and potential eye movement disorders.”