NEMA Receptacles Feature Expanded IDC Options

Article By : SCHURTER

SCHURTER’s NR020 and NR021 appliance outlets combine classic features with new ones to meet increased fire protection and safety standards according to UL 498 Tamper Resistant, as well as facilitating compliance of receptacles used in Household and Commercial Furniture and Furniture Power Distribution Units (FPDUs) according to UL 962 and UL 962A. Higher temperature ratings and added configurations for series NR010 and NR020 respond to power demands facing datacom infrastructures today.

Packing density of equipment for data communication and storage continues to be revolutionized with increased usage and expanded functionality. Increasing ambient temperatures go hand in hand with these advancements, as demand trickles down to the smallest components to keep pace with emerging needs of the appliance manufacturers. The NR010 and NR020 series have an operating temperature range of -25°C to 150°C in response to the power needs of the datacom industry.

In addition, the NR010 with IDC terminals in Along- and Cross orientation to the Pin-Axis provides a version with an independent L terminal for the IDC-Along version. The neutral and ground terminals can still be bussed, while the line terminal can be used for maximum load according to UL rating 15A, 125V. It also extends the capability of adding functionality to each individual outlet.

SCHURTER’s NR021 NEMA 5-15R Tamper Resistant series meets the expanded code requirements according to UL 498. Additionally, with the option of an added insulated wall between the L, N terminals, compliance with the Spill Test, outlined in UL 962 Sec. 62, is more cost effective and efficient for manufacturers of Household and Commercial Furniture and Furniture Power Distribution Units (FPDUs).

Tamper resistant receptacles feature a UL recognized safety shutter system that prevents the insertion of foreign objects into the receptacle. The safety shutters will only open upon simultaneous insertion of two plug blades. Additional tests including Probe Test, Impact Test, Mechanical Endurance Test and Dielectric Voltage Withstand Test for Tamper Resistant Receptacles (TRR) are included in UL 498. After passing all the above performance tests, tamper-resistant receptacles must have either the words “Tamper Resistant” or the letters “TR” (minimum 3/16 inches high) on the device as a clear indication that this is a tamper-resistant receptacle.